MultiTech Wins IoT Evolution LPWAN Award 2024 for Conduit® AP 300 Series LoRaWAN Gateway

MultiTech, a leading provider of IoT communication solutions, is proud to announce that its Conduit® AP 300 Series LoRaWAN Gateway has been honored with the prestigious IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award 2024. This recognition highlights the innovative design and outstanding performance of the Conduit® AP 300 Series in enabling seamless and secure connectivity for IoT deployments.
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MultiTech Conduit® AP 300 Series, featuring the advanced mPower™ Edge Intelligence operating system, serves as a versatile gateway or access point that bridges the gap between LPWAN LoRaWAN® wireless IoT devices and network or cloud infrastructure. Designed for indoor use in industrial applications, the Conduit AP 300 Series offers unparalleled reliability and secure long-range data communication, making it an ideal solution for smart buildings, retail, agriculture, and more.
Key Features of the Conduit® AP 300 Series:
- Seamless Connectivity: Supports the LoRaWAN protocol, Ethernet, and cellular connectivity options, providing flexibility for diverse deployment scenarios.
- Enhanced Security: Built-in hardware security features, including encryption, authentication mechanisms, firewall capabilities, and secure protocols, ensure the protection of data and devices.
- Scalability: Cloud-managed for scalability, the Conduit AP 300 Series can seamlessly connect thousands of sensors wirelessly within smart buildings, addressing the needs of retail operations, quick-serve restaurants, grocery stores, higher education, and commercial real estate.
- BACnet Integration: mPower OS includes an embedded LoRaWAN network server and BACnet integration for efficient Building Management Systems.
"Receiving the IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award 2024 is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable IoT solutions," said Stefan Lindvall, CEO at MultiTech. "The Conduit® AP 300 Series exemplifies our dedication to enhancing connectivity, security, and scalability for industrial IoT applications."
For more information about the MultiTech Conduit® AP 300 Series, please visit
Media Contact
Matt MacDowell, MultiTech, +1 763-717-5528, [email protected], https://multitech.com
SOURCE MultiTech
Share this article