MultiTech Wins IoT Evolution LPWAN Award 2024 for Conduit® AP 300 Series LoRaWAN Gateway

MultiTech, a leading provider of IoT communication solutions, is proud to announce that its Conduit® AP 300 Series LoRaWAN Gateway has been honored with the prestigious IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award 2024. This recognition highlights the innovative design and outstanding performance of the Conduit® AP 300 Series in enabling seamless and secure connectivity for IoT deployments.

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MultiTech Conduit® AP 300 Series, featuring the advanced mPower™ Edge Intelligence operating system, serves as a versatile gateway or access point that bridges the gap between LPWAN LoRaWAN® wireless IoT devices and network or cloud infrastructure. Designed for indoor use in industrial applications, the Conduit AP 300 Series offers unparalleled reliability and secure long-range data communication, making it an ideal solution for smart buildings, retail, agriculture, and more.

Key Features of the Conduit® AP 300 Series: