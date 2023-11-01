MunchPak Celebrates 10 Years as the Pioneer of the World's First International Snack Box Service

The trailblazing global snack subscription company marks its 10-year anniversary with custom treats and exclusive raffles

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MunchPak, the original international snack subscription service, is celebrating a decade as the definitive leader in bringing global treats straight to your doorstep. As the world's first snack box service dedicated to delivering a worldwide taste adventure to customers' homes, MunchPak has continued offering curated snack boxes that inspire moments of discovery since its inception in 2013.

To celebrate this incredible milestone, MunchPak is excited to introduce its first-ever custom chocolate bar, the "10-Year Treat." This exclusive treat is a tribute to a decade of deliciousness. The bar was crafted to mimic the flavors of traditional American birthday cake, adorned with festive sprinkles and airy puffed rice crisps. The "10-Year Treat" will be included in the OriginalPak, FamilyPak, and MiniPaks, available, while supplies last.

As an appreciation to its loyal subscribers, MunchPak will also host an exciting raffle as part of the company's festivities. Customers who commit to a subscription for three months or more will automatically be entered for a chance to win exciting prizes. Taking inspiration from the beloved tale of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," MunchPak will randomly place golden tickets in three subscriber boxes, each with an outstanding prize:

Grand Prize: One lucky subscriber will win a $1,000 Visa gift card (available for 6 & 12 months subscribers for OriginalPak & FamilyPak).

Visa gift card (available for 6 & 12 months subscribers for OriginalPak & FamilyPak). 2nd Place: A brand-new MacBook Pro Air will be awarded to a subscriber (available for 3-month subscribers of OriginalPak & FamilyPak).

3rd Place: An iPad Air awaits the winner (available for 3-month subscribers of MiniPak).

Once winners discover their tickets, they should contact [email protected]. Those selected will have 30 days to claim their prizes, and they will be encouraged to share their joy by posting photos of themselves with their winning ticket and MunchPak box on their social media channels. MunchPak will also feature these winning moments on its social media platforms, spreading the celebration far and wide. With its diverse international treats and the excitement of its 10th-anniversary festivities, MunchPak invites everyone to join in this global snacking adventure.

MunchPak brings together an array of delightful snacks from different countries, allowing subscribers to savor mouth-watering treats from around the globe without leaving their homes. Each month offers a new flavor journey, where customers can try everything from Black Truffle Chips from Spain to a Chocolate Doughnut from South Korea. MunchPak also offers three package options, ranging from $12.95 to $46.95 monthly. No matter what a subscriber's snacking needs are, there is a box that is the perfect fit. For more information, visit https://munchpak.com/

About MunchPak:

MunchPak is the original subscription snack box service that offers customers a diverse selection of delicious snacks from around the world, in the same box. Since its establishment in 2013, MunchPak has been dedicated to curating unique and mouth-watering treats that provide an unforgettable snacking experience. With a decade of expertise in bringing global flavors to doorsteps, MunchPak continues to create moments of discovery and adventure for snack enthusiasts worldwide. For more information about MunchPak, please visit https://munchpak.com/.

