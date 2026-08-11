Municipal Credit Union Achieves Record Month Through Fusion Auto Finance's CU Xpress Lease Program

Credit union funds 493 leases totaling $22.3 million as CU Xpress Lease reaches another all-time production record.

BEDFORD, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fusion Auto Finance announced today that Municipal Credit Union (MCU) achieved their strongest month in its history on the CU Xpress Lease program in June 2026, funding 493 vehicle leases totaling $22.3 million in lease originations. The milestone reflects continued consumer demand for leasing as an affordable alternative to traditional auto financing while contributing to another record month for Fusion's CU Xpress Lease program overall.

MCU's June performance highlights the strength of CU Xpress Lease's Full-Service model, which enables credit unions to offer competitive lease solutions without the operational complexity of managing a lease portfolio internally.

"Our goal has always been to provide members with competitive financing solutions that meet their evolving needs," said Mike Savino, Chief Lending Officer of Municipal Credit Union. "We're extremely pleased with the growth and performance of our lease program, and CU Xpress Lease's Full-Service model has been instrumental in helping us scale efficiently while delivering an exceptional experience for both our members and our dealer partners."

MCU's June portfolio continued to demonstrate exceptional credit quality while supporting significant loan growth:

Leases funded: 493

Lease originations ($): $22.3 million

Average lease amount: $45,193

Average credit score: 788

Average lease term: 37 months

Average loan-to-value (LTV): 96%

MCU's performance helped drive another record month for Fusion's CU Xpress Lease program. Across participating credit unions, June lease originations increased nearly 195% year over year compared to June 2025 and grew 50% over May 2026, making June the strongest month in the program's history.

Participating credit unions continue to attract high-quality borrowers, with portfolios maintaining an average credit score of 782, average lease amounts exceeding $44,000, average lease terms of approximately 36 to 37 months, and an average loan-to-value ratio of 96%.

"Municipal Credit Union's success demonstrates what's possible when credit unions combine strong member relationships with CU Xpress Lease's Full-Service model," said Robert O'Hara, Director of Credit Union Relations at GrooveCar, the sales and marketing division of Fusion Auto Finance. "June was another record-breaking month for the program, and MCU's performance reflects the growing demand we're seeing for leasing as consumers increasingly prioritize affordable monthly payments. Credit unions that offer leasing are better positioned to compete while giving members greater financial flexibility."

Affordability pressures continue to reshape today's automotive finance market. More than 35% of new vehicle loans now have terms longer than 72 months, while nearly one in four new vehicle buyers finances for 84 months or longer. As consumers increasingly shop based on monthly payment rather than vehicle price, leasing continues to provide access to newer vehicles with lower monthly payments while helping credit unions compete more effectively with manufacturer captive finance companies.

CU Xpress Lease helps credit unions grow indirect lending, strengthen member relationships, and deliver flexible vehicle financing options in today's automotive market. Its Full-Service model provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that delivers risk protection, operational relief, market access, and enhanced member experiences. CU Xpress Lease is also the only credit union auto leasing program that guarantees 100% of the residual value at lease-end, giving credit unions added clarity, confidence, and protection.

For more information about Fusion Auto Finance and CU Xpress Lease, click here.

About Fusion Auto Finance

Fusion Auto Finance develops turn-key auto leasing programs that deliver strong results for credit unions and their members. Through its flagship CU Xpress Lease program, Fusion provides a full-service leasing solution backed by expertise in residual value management, lease-end servicing, and remarketing. In partnership with GrooveCar, its sales and marketing division, Fusion helps credit unions expand indirect lending opportunities while delivering flexible, member-friendly vehicle financing options.

Media Contact

Robert O'Hara, Fusion Auto Finance, 1 (516) 297-9574, [email protected], https://www.fusionautofinance.com

SOURCE Fusion Auto Finance