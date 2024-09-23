Municipalities Embracing Financial Peace of Mind and Savings from PHI Cares Air Ambulance Memberships for Residents

"The PHI Cares municipal membership program protects thousands of citizens each and every day, and as more municipalities realize they can protect their residents with lifesaving emergency air services with no out-of-pocket expenses, the interest keeps growing." Post this

PHI Cares, the membership program for PHI Air Medical is partnering with cities, towns and counties across the US to supply financial peace of mind when residents require vital, lifesaving emergency air medical transportation services. These partnerships provide a tax-payer benefit supporting each municipality's desire to save lives and reduce out-of-pocket expenses for their residents.

To date, more than 30 local governments nationwide have teamed up with the PHI Cares municipal program, with Copiah County, MS; Highland County, VA; and City of Smithville, TX among the latest to renew their agreements. The program, when contracted by a municipality, supplies residents with a geography limited PHI Cares membership. This covers out of pocket costs if a citizen needs a medically necessary flight by PHI Air Medical. Residents living inside the geographic limits are also offered the option to upgrade their memberships to be covered coast-to-coast for $30/year.

Over the past 12 months, residents covered by a PHI Cares municipal program have been flown over 1,500 times by PHI Air Medical. According to CNN, in 2024, "The average yearly deductible for an individual was $5,101. That number more than doubles for families, who had an average deductible of $10,310 per year." Based on this, it is reasonable to assess the PHI Cares municipal program has saved residents of these partnered communities over $7 Million a year.

Mark Leighton, President of PHI Cares, said "In an emergency, every second counts. Lifesaving care provided by an Air Ambulance can make the difference between life and death. Communities large and small demonstrate foresight by providing residents financial peace of mind for the vital services provided by PHI Air Medical. The PHI Cares municipal membership program protects thousands of citizens each and every day, and as more municipalities realize they can protect their residents with lifesaving emergency air services with no out-of-pocket expenses, the interest keeps growing."

PHI Cares connects frequently with the communities serviced by PHI Air Medical, including health fairs, CPR instructions and base events at many of its over 60 air medical bases across the nation. Each base maintains a dedicated crew of pilots, nurses, paramedics, mechanics, and communications specialists – all exceptionally trained and ready to respond. Flight services available include neo-natal care, balloon pump procedures, and blood on board.

Stay tuned Columbus, Mississippi, the next PHI Cares base day is coming to you on October 6, 2024.

About PHI Air Medical

PHI Air Medical is a leading air medical transport provider, operating over 80 air medical bases in the nation. These bases provide outreach education to local communities and healthcare systems across the nation. Safely transporting more than 22,000 patients each year, each PHI Air Medical base maintains a crew of highly trained pilots, flight nurses, and paramedics – prepared to respond to emergency medical transport requests.

