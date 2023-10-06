Mural's Chief Evangelist Shares Expert Tips for Successful Visual Collaboration [DesignRush Spotlight]

85% of workers who use collaboration tools are happier than those who don't. DesignRush interviewed Mural's chief evangelist to uncover the secrets of successful visual collaboration.

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Wrike, 85% of employees with access to collaboration tools report higher workplace satisfaction compared to those without. A corresponding study by the University of Warwick reveals that happy employees exhibit a 12% boost in productivity.

In the latest interview, DesignRush sat down with Jim Kalbach, chief evangelist at Mural, to gain unique strategies for breaking down barriers in virtual collaboration and understand how Mural empowers visual work.

"The point is to take a moment with each interaction to connect and get present to each other. Doing that regularly actually does more for team building than infrequent offsites or retreats," Kalbach says.

Highlights of our interview with Kalbach include:

Key features to look for in a visual collaboration tool

Tips for navigating challenges in visual collaboration

The secret to effectively breaking the ice during meetings

How Mural's tool accommodates different workplace structures

Top features that make Mural stand out

The past week was also marked by two other interviews on DesignRush:

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Notes for Editors:

If you would like to feature DesignRush interviews, please include a linked credit to https://spotlight.designrush.com/ as the source.

We would also love to hear from you. Contact us at [email protected] with your feedback or to discuss other topics that suit your needs.

Media Contact

Rizelle Leano, DesignRush, 8008565417, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/

SOURCE DesignRush