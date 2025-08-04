Murder, Mystery, and a Meal: Marriage Can Be Murder Dinner Show Finds New Home at Rio Hotel & Casino

Marriage Can Be Murder Dinner Show, Las Vegas' #1 interactive theatrical experience, announces its new residency at Rio Hotel & Casino, starting August 28 with shows nightly at 7 p.m. at The Venue inside Masquerade Village. Post this

"Rio's revitalization is all about creating unforgettable experiences," said Patrick Miller, CEO of Rio Hotel & Casino. "Our partnership with Ivory Star Productions adds a unique dimension to our entertainment lineup with Marriage Can Be Murder. Welcoming this dinner show to Rio reflects our vision of a property where entertainment, dining and fun merge into something truly extraordinary."

The relocation brings several exciting changes to the experiential dining show, including a new four-course dinner with added hors d'oeuvres served alongside the evolving plot, making for a fully immersive night of food, fun, and mystery. Guests will also enjoy the debut of a new storyline, "Ex's & Oh's". With themes rotating every three months, guests are guaranteed a fresh storyline each season, ensuring they never see the same show twice.

"The culinary experience has always been central to our show, and this move to Rio gives us the chance to elevate that even further," said Eric Post, co-creator and executive chef of Marriage Can Be Murder Dinner Show. "We've completely reimagined our menu to create a four-course journey that complements each twist and turn of the mystery. Each course is timed to the story's progression, so guests aren't just eating dinner, they're dining through clues, savoring red herrings, and literally tasting the plot twists."

Ideal for audiences ages 12 and up, the award-winning, comedy-murder mystery dinner show blends razor-sharp humor and pop culture with campy entertainment, transforming guests from spectators into detectives in a twisted tale of matrimony and mayhem. As the show unfolds, audience members are invited to participate, follow clues, and work together to solve the "who-dun-it" mystery.

Tickets start at $89.95 plus taxes and fees. Each ticket includes a four-course dinner, a beverage and pre-paid gratuity. Guests can choose from three ticket tiers designed to elevate their evening, and a new Killer Date Night kit add on.

Rest In Peace (RIP) Seating: Includes guaranteed participation in the show, a four-course meal, an alcoholic beverage, commemorative photo, souvenir t-shirt, Jello shot syringe (with or without alcohol), premium seating, and gratuity.

VIP Seating: Includes a four-course meal, Jello shot syringe (with or without alcohol), priority seating, and gratuity.

Regular Seating: Includes a four-course meal, iced tea or water, and gratuity.

The new KILLER Date Night Kit add-on ($20) includes a free souvenir photo, conversation cards, fingerprint ink & ID cards, magnifying glass, temporary tattoos, custom ChapStick, and shoe covers.

About Marriage Can Be Murder Dinner Show:

Put your sleuthing skills to the test and make killer Vegas memories at the city's #1 interactive theatrical experience, Marriage Can Be Murder Dinner Show. Ideal for audiences ages 12 and up, the award-winning comedy-murder mystery dinner show blends razor-sharp humor and pop culture with campy entertainment, slaying audiences with a dash of intrigue, mixed-in shenanigans, and a suspect hiding among the guests. Audiences play detective alongside the outlandishly eager lieutenant and the nosy hostess who keeps the wacky mischief flowing throughout this interactive murder-mystery experience. The show was recently named Best Unique Dining Experience and Best Date Night Spot in the 2024 Best of Las Vegas Awards.

Marriage Can Be Murder runs nightly at 7 p.m. at The Venue inside Masquerade Village at Rio Hotel & Casino. Tickets start at $89.95 plus taxes and fees. Discounts are available for Nevada residents, military and seniors. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more, with options for private and customizable shows for groups of 50 or more. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.marriagecanbemurder.com.

About Ivory Star Productions:

Ivory Star Productions is a leader in the entertainment field with strong insight into the Las Vegas and tourist market. Led by award-winning producer John Bentham, Ivory Star Productions delivers boutique show alternatives, and large-scale events, not only from the stages of Las Vegas but to worldwide productions. Current shows include Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Marriage Can Be Murder at The Rio and Tape Face at MGM Grand. For more information visit www.ivorystar.com.

About Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas:

Rio Hotel & Casino, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand, is located just one block off the Las Vegas Strip on Flamingo Road. The resort features more than 2,500 suite-sized guestrooms, including 1,500 newly remodeled suites in the Ipanema Tower. Highlights include a reimagined 117,000-square-foot casino floor with 800 slot machines and 40 table games, a 3-acre pool paradise, and an evolving lineup of dining and nightlife options including Canteen Food Hall, Lapa Lounge, and Luckley Tavern & Grill. With 220,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, the property is also well-suited for conferences, trade shows, and large-scale events. The entertainment program features a standout roster of resident shows, including the long-running magic duo Penn & Teller, the visually stunning WOW – The Vegas Spectacular, The Empire Strips Back, a sci-fi burlesque parody with cult appeal and Comedy Cellar, the West Coast outpost of the iconic New York comedy club. For more information, visit riolasvegas.com and follow Rio on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Media Contact

Marriage Can Be Murder:, GYC Vegas / Briana Philippi, 1 (702) 461-6065, [email protected]

Rio Hotel & Casino, Kirvin Doak Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE GYC Vegas / Briana Philippi