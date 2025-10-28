MuReva Phototherapy Presents Data during 2025 ASTRO Meeting Confirming Safety and Efficacy of the Company's LED-based Photobiomodulation Therapy Device

Study confirmed the safety and the ability of the company's LED-based photobiomodulation therapy breakthrough device technology to reduce severity of oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer undergoing radiation therapy
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MuReva Phototherapy, an emerging leader in the treatment of radiation and chemotherapy induced oral mucositis in patients with cancer, today announced the oral presentation of clinical data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of the company's LED-based photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy device during the 2025 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Meeting held in San Francisco. This U.S. multicenter study included 85 patients undergoing radiation therapy for head and neck cancer who were randomized to either a treatment arm using the MuReva OM to deliver intra-oral PBM therapy or to a sham (placebo) control arm.
Results from the study demonstrated that the use of the MuReva device was safe, well tolerated, with clinically meaningful outcomes. Treatment with MuReva led to significant reductions in the incidence of severe oral mucositis during radiation treatment and two-weeks post treatment compared with the sham control group. Patients in the MuReva group also experienced significantly less mouth and throat soreness and loss of taste after six weeks of radiation therapy. In addition, there was a greater than 50% reduction in the need for surgically placed feeding tubes compared with the sham control group.
"It's very exciting to see the promising results from the MuReva study" stated Kenneth Hu, M.D., Associate Professor, Departments of Radiation Oncology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Co-director of the Head and Neck Center at NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center in New York. "This is the first pivotal U.S. study to demonstrate that photobiomodulation can meaningfully reduce the burden of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy."
"While the use of photobiomodulation therapy has been proven effective in treating oral mucositis, the current approaches using laser or LED based probes for delivering therapy are cumbersome and time consuming for physicians to utilize," said Vedang Kothari, Founder and President of MuReva Phototherapy. "The MuReva OM
utilizes a mouthpiece that simultaneously targets a much larger portion of the oral cavity and delivers a fully automated treatment in minutes. We believe our technology has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of oral mucositis and provide an efficient and easy to use solution to this debilitating condition."
Oral mucositis is one of the most common, debilitating complications associated with the use of radiation and chemotherapy to treat cancer. While oral mucositis occurs in more than 450,000 patients annually and is associated with the treatment of all types of cancer, it is especially prevalent in patients undergoing radiation or chemotherapy to treat head and next cancer. For more information on oral mucositis, visit oralcancerfoundation.org/complications/mucositis.
About MuReva Phototherapy
MuReva Phototherapy is a privately held company which was spun off from Lumitex, a lighting solutions manufacturer, in 2018. The company is developing the MuReva OM, an innovative photobiomodulation device designed to reduce the incidence of severe oral mucositis in patients with cancer undergoing radiation and/or chemotherapy. In addition to private funding, the company has been awarded both Phase 1 and Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants from the National Institute of Health (NIH) which have supported the development of the company's technology. The company received Breakthrough Device Designation in 2019 and recently completed a prospective, randomized clinical trial (NCT03972527) studying the safety and clinical utility of the MuReva Phototherapy System to reduce the severity of oral mucositis in adult patients with head and neck cancer.
For more information, visit www.murevapt.com
Media Contact
Vedang Kothari, MuReva Phototherapy, 1 (216) 430-7181, [email protected], https://murevapt.com/
SOURCE MuReva Phototherapy
Share this article