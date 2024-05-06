MurLarkey Co-Founder Jim Larkin Inducted into Vermont Sports Hall of Fame

"This Vermont Sports Hall of Fame induction is a great honor. In hockey as in life, success isn't solo. Teammates, mentors, family and coaches all contribute. At MurLarkey, teamwork and passion come first, driven by humility, gratitude, and hard work." - Jim Larkin Post this

During his illustrious four-year tenure at UVM, Larkin left an indelible mark, setting records and earning accolades. With 47 goals and 71 assists, totaling 128 points, he emerged as one of the state's top collegiate scorers, surpassing even esteemed players like John LeClair. His contributions to UVM's Division I hockey program earned him recognition as he consistently demonstrated prowess on the ice.

His draft by the Los Angeles Kings in the 1988 NHL Entry Draft further underscored his talent and potential. Larkin's achievements extended beyond collegiate play, as he represented the United States at the international level, showcasing his skills at the 1990 World Junior Championships in Helsinki, Finland.

Following his collegiate career, Larkin continued to excel in hockey, playing professionally for five years across four minor league teams. His remarkable performance, including scoring 50 goals in his final season with Lakeland in the Southern Hockey League, solidified his legacy in the sport.

Beyond his accomplishments in hockey, Jim Larkin's dedication and leadership have been instrumental in shaping MurLarkey into the thriving enterprise it is today. As Co-Founder and COO, Larkin brings the same passion and commitment to the distillery industry as he did to the ice rink.

The induction of Jim Larkin into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame is a testament to his enduring impact and legacy in the realm of athletics. MurLarkey proudly celebrates this milestone achievement, recognizing Jim's contributions to both sports and business.

"In hockey, as in life, success is never achieved alone. Along this journey I've been blessed with incredible teammates, mentors, coaches and supporters who've guided and inspired me every step of the way. This induction into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame is a humbling honor that I share with all those who've believed in me along the way. It's a recognition not just of personal achievements, but of the collective effort and dedication of everyone who's been a part of my story. At MurLarkey, we strive for excellence every day, knowing that true success comes not from individual accolades, but from the strength of our team and the passion we bring to our craft. This honor only fuels our commitment to continue pushing boundaries and to always remember the values of humility, gratitude, and hard work that have brought us this far." - Jim Larkin

Please join us in congratulating Jim Larkin on this well-deserved honor.

