Murphy O'Brien Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List, Adding to a Strong First Half of 2026 Marked by Hermes Award Wins and Notable New Client Additions

"For more than two decades, Murphy O'Brien has been built on a single conviction: that great storytelling, rooted in genuine relationships, is the most powerful force in communications," said Karen Murphy-O'Brien, Founder & CEO. Post this

A Place People Are Proud to Work

Murphy O'Brien's inclusion on Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list reflects not just what the agency produces, but how it operates. Built on a culture of collaboration, creativity and genuine support for its people, Murphy O'Brien has long held that exceptional client work begins with an exceptional team. The Inc. designation affirms what those inside the agency have long known: that the culture here is as carefully tended as the work itself.

Recognized for Creative Excellence

Murphy O'Brien earned both Platinum and Gold recognition from the 2026 Hermes Creative Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in communications and marketing, for outstanding campaigns across four hospitality clients. Hard Rock Hotel Tejon and Corinthia Rome each received the Platinum Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Hermes Creative Awards, in recognition of campaigns that set the standard for creative excellence in hospitality communications. Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Collection and La Bahia each earned Gold Awards, honoring the agency's work capturing the distinct character of both properties, from Hacienda AltaGracia's wellness-forward partnership with Estée Lauder to La Bahia's storied coastal setting.

A Roster Built for the MOment

Murphy O'Brien enters the third quarter with a strong slate of new client additions spanning luxury hospitality and residential real estate:

Cameo Beverly Hills -- An intimate boutique hotel in one of the world's most recognizable zip codes, working to establish itself among Los Angeles's finest luxury stays.

EHP Resort & Marina -- Murphy O'Brien brings its expertise to the East Hampton waterfront, one of the East Coast's most coveted summer destinations.

Grace Hotel, Auberge Collection -- Set against one of the world's most iconic backdrops in Santorini, this addition reflects the global ambition and breadth of Murphy O'Brien's practice.

Hale Hōkūala Kauaʻi, Curio Collection by Hilton -- Hawaii's first Curio Collection property, set within the Hōkūala Resort community on Kauaʻi and slated to open fall 2026, extending the agency's reach into premier island destinations.

M Social Hotel Sunnyvale -- The Millennium Hotels lifestyle property in the heart of Silicon Valley, expanding the agency's Northern California hospitality portfolio.

Optima McDowell Mountain -- A landmark luxury residential development in Scottsdale, Ariz., bringing Murphy O'Brien's real estate expertise to one of the Southwest's most sought-after communities.

PacQuest Homes -- A Pacific Palisades-led real estate venture dedicated to rebuilding the community in the wake of the January 2025 fires, bringing designer-curated, custom-quality homes to displaced families at thoughtful scale.

Palma Beverly Hills -- A first-of-its-kind ultra-luxury residential community in Beverly Hills, offering curated full-service living at one of the world's most prestigious addresses.

SeaWorld San Diego -- The iconic Southern California destination joins the travel and lifestyle roster as it continues to invest in elevated brand storytelling.

The Charles Hotel -- A sophisticated independent hotel in the heart of Harvard Square in Cambridge, Mass., adding to the agency's growing hospitality portfolio.

The Valorian Los Angeles, Curio Collection by Hilton (formerly The Mondrian) -- The reimagined property joins as it introduces itself to a new generation of luxury travelers.

The agency's relationships with leading global hotel brands are also generating significant momentum. Murphy O'Brien recently supported the relaunch of Sofitel's U.S. flagship in New York City, reintroducing one of the world's most recognized luxury hotel brands to the American market. For Corinthia Hotels, the agency led communications for the brand's highly anticipated opening of Corinthia Rome and announced plans for future properties in Lake Como and Tuscany, further expanding the brand's footprint across Europe and cementing its growing presence in Italy. Together, these milestones underscore Murphy O'Brien's position as a trusted communications partner for some of the world's most recognized hospitality names.

"For more than two decades, Murphy O'Brien has been built on a single conviction: that great storytelling, rooted in genuine relationships, is the most powerful force in communications," said Karen Murphy-O'Brien, Founder & CEO. "The clients we serve, the awards we earn and the recognition we receive are all a reflection of that legacy. The first half of 2026 is proof that when you stay true to your craft and your values, the right brands find you, and the results speak for themselves."

"The agencies that will thrive are those willing to evolve without losing what makes them exceptional," said Allyson Rener, President. "The question we ask every day is how we can deliver more value to our clients, not just in coverage, but in the measurable growth of their brands. That means exploring new marketing tactics that meet audiences where they are and thoughtfully integrating AI as a strategic tool to sharpen our insights and surface opportunities we might otherwise miss."

About Murphy O'Brien

Murphy O'Brien is a leading luxury public relations agency headquartered in Beverly Hills, Calif., with offices in New York. Specializing in travel, hospitality and residential real estate, the agency is known for delivering high-profile media coverage and award-winning campaigns for some of the world's most prestigious clients. Named to Forbes' list of America's Best PR Agencies and Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list, Murphy O'Brien is a team of master storytellers who elevate brands, deliver the exceptional and ignite powerful relationships. For more information, visit www.murphyobrien.com.

Media Contact

Ali Ostridge, Murphy O'Brien, 1 (310) 453-2539, [email protected], https://www.murphyobrien.com/

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