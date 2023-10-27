Murphy Real Estate Services Acquires a Commercial Site in Elyria, Ohio

"This investment offers stable cash flow provided by the long-term tenants and we are excited about this addition to our portfolio. We look forward to expanding our presence in the industrial sector and pursuing new investment opportunities." Post this

"This investment offers stable cash flow provided by the long-term tenants and we are excited about this addition to our portfolio. We look forward to expanding our presence in the industrial sector and pursuing new investment opportunities," said John T. Murphy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Murphy RES.

About Murphy Real Estate Services

Murphy Real Estate Services, LLC ("Murphy RES"), a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, focuses on generating opportunities in the multifamily, industrial, hospitality, and office sectors throughout the United States To date, the firm has successfully developed and repositioned commercial properties valued at over $1.5 billion and encompassing more than 4 million square feet.

Through sound investment strategies and extensive due diligence, the dynamic team at Murphy RES identifies, evaluates, and executes projects by combining sound financial modeling, economic analysis, and entrepreneurial creativity. Murphy RES co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding, risk-adjusted returns.

For more information on Murphy Real Estate Services, please visit murphyres.com.

Media Contact

Kathy Bryja, Heron Agency, 1 773-969-5200, [email protected], www.heronagency.com/

SOURCE Murphy Real Estate Services