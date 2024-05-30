Murphy's Naturals Available for Purchase in Over 500 Walmart Stores Nationwide

Murphy's Naturals (murphysnaturals.com), the veteran-founded outdoor lifestyle company with a specialized line of natural products, has expanded distribution to 530 Walmart stores nationwide. Post this

"We're proud to partner with similar-minded companies like Walmart that prioritize environmental stewardship and products made in the USA," said Murphy's Naturals Founder and CEO Philip Freeman. "Our high-quality, natural products are made with responsibly sourced, plant-based ingredients. At Walmart, we bridge an existing gap in the insect repellent shelf set, giving their guests a much-needed alternative to chemical-based repellents."

Murphy's Naturals' expansion into Walmart comes at a time when the brand is experiencing significant retail growth. In addition to its new footprint at Walmart, Murphy's Naturals products can be found at more than 3,000 retail locations nationwide at retailers like Costco, Target, REI, and Whole Foods.

When shopping for Murphy's Naturals products this season, consumers will notice the company's new branding and updated packaging. As part of its mission to deliver the highest quality natural products, the brand refreshed its look and revamped its logo. The brand also eliminated unnecessary plastics and dyes from its products and their packaging, reaffirming its commitment to doing good for the outdoors by reducing the company's environmental footprint.

ABOUT MURPHY'S NATURALS

Murphy's Naturals is a veteran-founded outdoor natural products company that has been helping others enjoy life outside since 2014. Known for its celebrated mosquito repellents, Murphy's Naturals prioritizes making quality natural products that are effective, long-lasting, and responsibly sourced. Murphy's Naturals is committed to "Doing Others Good" by being a Certified B Corporation and 1% For the Planet member, and by actively engaging in its local community. For more information, visit murphysnaturals.com.

