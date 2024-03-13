Murphy's Naturals Closes $8 Million Series B Funding Round

The additional capital will enable Murphy's Naturals to scale and expand its retail distribution nationwide, as well as support research and development of new products both within the natural mosquito repellent space and beyond. Post this

"It is a privilege to partner with a company that is committed to the overall betterment and wellbeing of both the environment and our global communities," said Sam McKay, Founder and Partner at Point King Capital. "We look forward to supporting Murphy's Naturals on its meaningful growth ambitions and continued innovation journey as it paves the way in the outdoor lifestyle space."

The additional capital will enable Murphy's Naturals to scale and expand its retail distribution nationwide, as well as support research and development of new products both within the natural mosquito repellent space and beyond. The company will also use the funding to increase manufacturing capacity and scale its distribution framework to better service demand, all while continuing to donate two percent of its revenue to organizations that share its commitment to conservation and community impact.

"We're fortunate to work with partners like Point King Capital and Emil Capital Partners whose mission to do good in the world aligns closely with our brand purpose," said Philip Freeman, Founder and CEO of Murphy's Naturals and U.S. Navy veteran. "This partnership will accelerate our strategic vision of bringing value to consumers while also being a good steward of the great outdoors and the communities we love."

The Series B funding comes at a time of rapid growth for Murphy's Naturals, who landed at No. 75 on the Inc. 5000 Mid-Atlantic Regional Winners list in 2023 and is currently expanding its retail footprint to include REI and Walmart in 2024.

"Philip is a visionary leader who has built an exceptional brand anchored by great products and a committed team," said Melissa Dolan, Director at Emil Capital Partners. "Murphy's is well positioned to accelerate its expansion into retail and to capitalize on the upcoming outdoor season, and we are thrilled to continue supporting this next phase of growth. It's especially gratifying to work with a company dedicated to its mission of Doing Others Good."

Murphy's Naturals is a veteran-owned outdoor natural products company that has been helping others enjoy life outside since 2014. Known for its celebrated mosquito repellents, Murphy's Naturals prioritizes making quality natural products that are effective, long-lasting, and responsibly sourced. Murphy's Naturals is committed to "Doing Others Good" by being a Certified B Corporation and 1% For the Planet member, and by actively engaging in its local community. For more information, visit murphysnaturals.com.

