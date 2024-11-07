Murphy's Naturals Honors Veterans Through Meaningful Partnerships

As a Certified B Corporation whose mission is to do infinite good by prioritizing people and the environment, Murphy's Naturals is committed to giving back in meaningful ways, including by partnering with non-profit organizations focused on helping veterans. Post this

Some of the veteran-first groups that Murphy's Naturals actively supports are:

Warrior Canine Connection: Using a mission-based trauma recovery model, Warrior Canine Connection helps veterans recover from the stress of combat and reconnect with their families, communities, and lives. Veteran trainers interact with dogs from puppyhood as they work to become adult service dogs, creating a physiologically and psychologically beneficial animal-human connection. Murphy's Naturals was named after Freeman's beloved dog, Murphy , and the company is proud to support the efforts of the Warrior Canine Connection through a $10,000 donation this year.

The Honor Foundation: Serving, preparing, and inspiring the Special Operations community for their next life adventure, the Honor Foundation's motto is Serving With Honor For Life. The foundation provides guidance to Special Operators in their transition to the private sector. Murphy's Naturals recently welcomed members of The Honor Foundation to its Raleigh headquarters to hear from Freeman about being a veteran entrepreneur, and they received a $5,000 donation from Murphy's Naturals to further the foundation's mission.

Special Operations Warrior Foundation: A nonprofit that empowers families of fallen and severely wounded Special Operations Warriors, the Special Operations Warrior Foundation provides comprehensive "cradle to career" educational funding for children of fallen Special Operators, financial support for families, and ongoing advocacy and support. Murphy's Naturals contributed to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation's Memorial Day fundraiser this year for "Graduating Heroes," matching all donations, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000 .

"Helping those who help veterans is incredibly important to me and to all of us at Murphy's Naturals," Freeman said. "We proudly donate 2% of our revenues to organizations that share our vision of making a long-lasting, positive impact on the world. These three veteran-focused organizations are doing just that, and it is our honor to support them."

In honor of Veterans Day, Murphy's Naturals is offering 20% off all its products at murphysnaturals.com with discount code VETDAY20.

To learn more about Murphy's Naturals and their charitable efforts, visit murphysnaturals.com.

ABOUT MURPHY'S NATURALS

Murphy's Naturals is a veteran-founded outdoor lifestyle company with a specialized line of natural products. Best known for its celebrated mosquito repellents, Murphy's Naturals has been enabling others to enjoy life outdoors since 2014. Murphy's Naturals' products are made from responsibly sourced, plant-based ingredients and contain a high concentration of natural repellent oils, making them effective and long-lasting. As a Certified B Corporation, Murphy's Naturals is committed to environmental and social impact. Two percent of revenues are donated to organizations that share Murphy's vision, one percent of which goes specifically to 1% For The Planet, an international organization helping businesses commit to creating a healthy planet. Murphy's Naturals can be found online as well as in retailers across the nation. For more information, visit murphysnaturals.com.

