Murphy's Naturals Ranks No. 3,875 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

"Murphy's Naturals is an authentic natural products company that manufactures effective products for outdoor living. Consumers are increasingly wary of mosquitoes' threat to human health and desire a plant-based alternative to chemical repellents. Murphy's Naturals meets this consumer need through our repellent products," said Philip Freeman, Founder and CEO of Murphy's Naturals.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," said Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Added Freeman: "As a company, we were deliberate about how we grew and our investment in team and infrastructure. We intentionally grew slower in our early years to ensure we were in a healthy position for future growth. We built our capabilities ahead of the opportunities, so we were ready to execute when the significant opportunities presented themselves. We are barely scratching the surface of our market potential and are deploying less than 20% of our current manufacturing capacity. Even more significant is our innovation roadmap, where we will introduce several disruptive products over the next five years. Murphy's Naturals has tremendous growth opportunities in the United States, and international opportunities are knocking at our door."

Murphy's Naturals is a veteran-founded outdoor lifestyle company with a specialized line of natural products. Best known for its celebrated mosquito repellents, Murphy's Naturals has been enabling others to enjoy life outdoors since 2014. Murphy's Naturals' products are made from responsibly sourced, plant-based ingredients and contain a high concentration of natural repellent oils, making them effective and long-lasting. As a Certified B Corporation, Murphy's Naturals is committed to environmental and social impact. Two percent of all revenue is donated to organizations that share Murphy's vision, one percent of which goes specifically to 1% For The Planet, an international organization helping businesses commit to creating a healthy planet. Murphy's Naturals can be found online as well as retailers across the nation. For more information, visit murphysnaturals.com.

