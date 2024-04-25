Murphy's Naturals Ventures into a New Era with Updated Look and Feel

"At Murphy's Naturals, our mission is bigger than insect repellent; we aim to empower people to venture outdoors worry-free," said Murphy's Naturals Founder and CEO Philip Freeman. Post this

"Our customers can expect the same great formulas, just with a visual makeover," said Mackenzie Donegan, Director of Marketing for Murphy's Naturals. "By elevating our look, we are not only making our products more visually appealing, but we are also communicating our products' efficacy more clearly."

Murphy's Naturals switched the plastic bag that previously held its incense sticks for paper and swapped the silica gel packets in that same product for sustainable natural desiccants. The incense's food-grade green dye was also removed to reduce the use of unnecessary ingredients

Now, the brand's top-selling Lemon Eucalyptus Oil Spray comes in bottles containing 50 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, which represents an increase of 25 percent PCR. And the company's Mosquito Repellent Tea Light Candles now come in plastic-free packaging following the removal of a plastic "window".

The change comes at a time when Murphy's Naturals is experiencing significant retail growth, with shelf presence at national retailers like Walmart, Costco, Target, REI, and Whole Foods.

"At Murphy's Naturals, our mission is bigger than insect repellent; we aim to empower people to venture outdoors worry-free," said Murphy's Naturals Founder and CEO Philip Freeman. "As a Certified B Corporation, it's important to constantly push ourselves to improve, even when it feels daunting or difficult. Our hope is that this undertaking will signal to consumers that Murphy's Naturals is here for them and believes in something much bigger than ourselves."

Murphy's Naturals worked with Baldwin& on brand strategy and The Splinter Group on packaging design for this project.

ABOUT MURPHY'S NATURALS

Murphy's Naturals is a veteran-owned and family-operated outdoor lifestyle company with a specialized line of natural products. Best known for its celebrated mosquito repellents, Murphy's Naturals has been enabling others to enjoy life outdoors since 2014. Murphy's Naturals' products are made from responsibly sourced, plant-based ingredients and contain a high concentration of natural repellent oils, making them effective and long-lasting. As a Certified B Corporation, Murphy's Naturals is committed to environmental and social impact. Two percent of all revenue is donated to organizations that share Murphy's vision, one percent of which goes specifically to 1% For The Planet, an international organization helping businesses commit to creating a healthy planet. Murphy's Naturals can be found online as well as retailers across the nation. For more information, visit murphysnaturals.com.

