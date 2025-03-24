Murray Resources Awarded 2025 Best Staffing Firm to Work For by SIA

"We're incredibly proud of our team," Marsha Murray, founder and president of Murray Resources, commented. "Knowing that they feel supported, empowered, and excited to come to work each day means the world to me, and we are thrilled to be recognized for it." Post this

Over 400 firms participated in this year's program, with winners chosen based on internal employee surveys measuring six key engagement categories: communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics, and trust in leadership. Companies in each size category were ranked according to their overall composite score.

"We're incredibly proud of our team – not just for the outstanding work they do for our clients and candidates, but also for the culture we've all built together," Marsha Murray, founder and president of Murray Resources, commented. "Knowing that they feel supported, empowered, and excited to come to work each day means the world to me, and we are thrilled to be recognized for it. But a great culture isn't static, and our work as leaders is to ensure our employees continue to grow and thrive in an environment where they feel supported and their successes are celebrated."

"SIA's 2025 Best Staffing Firms to Work For program winners demonstrate the ability to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry by maintaining a steadfast commitment to culture, leadership, and adaptability," said SIA President Ursula Williams. "These top firms don't just navigate change — they embrace it with a growth mindset. Congratulations to our 2025 honorees for building stronger businesses by investing in and empowering their employees."

>> Click here for more on Murray Resources' Best Staffing Firms to Work For – Grand Prize Award.

>> Click here for the complete list of Best Staffing Firms to Work, including Grand Prize winners in each category.

About Murray Resources

Founded in 1988, Murray Resources is a leading national recruiting firm based in Houston, Texas. The company serves a base of over one thousand client companies, including numerous Fortune™ 1000 companies and high-growth small and medium-sized organizations, in the areas of administrative, accounting, customer service, engineering, executive / leadership, finance, human resources, IT / technology, light industrial, manufacturing, marketing, operations, and sales. Murray Resources' 95% Performance Evaluation Score represents one of the highest placement satisfaction rates in the industry. The company has received numerous awards for its work and internal culture, including being recognized by Forbes as one of the country's top Executive Search and Professional Search Firms, being named one of the "Best Places to Work" by the Houston Business Journal eleven times, the #1 Fastest Growing Staffing Agency in Texas by Staffing Industry Analysts, and twice being named the #1 Best Staffing Firm to Work For by Staffing Industry Analysts. For more information on the best staffing agency, contact Murray Resources at 713.935.0009 or visit murrayresources.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. They also provide training and accreditation with their unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

