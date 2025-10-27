Muscle Power to the People: ABADÁ-Capoeira SF Launches Workout Program to Bring Accessible Fitness to the Mission District

"Mission: Workout is more than a fitness class — it's a form of resistance. In the face of widening health disparities and inaccessible wellness options, this is an invitation to reclaim physical and political power." Post this

"We're proving that strength training can be joyful, welcoming, and affordable — without selling you a lifestyle," says Barella. "This is exercise for everyone."

While high-end fitness studios pop up across the Mission, often pricing out local citizens, Mission: Workout offers a powerful and affordable alternative.

Mission: Workout was founded as grassroots fitness collective committed to health justice and community strength, extending the mission of ACSF. The program delivers quality training at a fraction of the standard cost of personal training in San Francisco, which can typically cost $85–$130 per session.

Barella continues, "Mission: Workout is more than a fitness class — it's a form of resistance. In the face of widening health disparities and inaccessible wellness options, this is an invitation to reclaim physical and political power."

When:

November 4-30 and December 2-30 (No class 12/25)

Tuesdays and Thursdays – 6:30 AM

Sundays – 11:30 AM

Where:

ABADÁ-Capoeira San Francisco, 3221 22nd St., San Francisco

Pricing:

$150 for a four-week package per month

Drop-ins $15

For more information regarding programming and registration for Mission: Workout, visit https://www.abada.org/mission-workout/

About ABADÁ-Capoeira San Francisco (ACSF)

ABADÁ-Capoeira San Francisco (ACSF) preserves, develops, and shares the Afro-Brazilian art of Capoeira with integrity, and cultivates, engages, and supports cultural practitioners and artists. By exploring creative ways of sharing cCapoeira and related arts, ACSF remains a pioneering force in the preservation and development of Brazilian arts.

Founded in 1991 by master artist Márcia Treidler, ACSF uses capoeira arts to enrich, strengthen, and uplift under-resourced communities, and as a catalyst to build a healthy, just, and vibrant society in which people feel connected to and responsible for their community.

ACSF continues its commitment to providing accessible, inclusive, culturally authentic programs and apprenticeships taught by highly skilled artists.

ACSF shares its name and philosophy with ABADÁ-Capoeira—the Brazilian Association for the Support and Development of the Art of Capoeira—founded in 1988 by Mestre Camisa, in Brazil. ABADÁ-Capoeira has independent branches in 80 countries.

For more information about ACSF, visit http://www.abada.org/.

Media Contact

Michelle Sieling, ABADA-Capoeira San Francisco, 1 (415) 206-0650, [email protected], abada.org

SOURCE ABADA-Capoeira San Francisco