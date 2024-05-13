Muse Health Announces Strategic Partnership With Welcome Tech

Expanded digital content and care solutions will further Welcome Tech's mission to accelerate success for immigrant households and improve health outcomes for underserved communities.

DALLAS, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Muse Health, LLC, a recognized leader in BIPOC healthcare services, today announced a strategic partnership with Welcome Tech, a technology and services platform that accelerates success for immigrant households. Through comprehensive engagement and health management solutions, the partnership expands Welcome Tech's offering of community resources while creating more efficient operations and reducing customer costs for providers and health plans.

Muse Health will deliver digital content through Welcome Tech's network of 50+ consulates and embassies and assist growing Welcome Tech's bundled health care subscription, reaching over 10 million immigrant community members and helping health plans better engage with BIPOC users. Muse Health's clients include Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Allstate Health.

"All healthcare is personal and the more familiar a system is with their members and patients, the better care those individuals will receive. Welcome Tech knows their community as well as anyone. These programs will not simply assist the millions inside the Welcome Tech community, but will serve as a model for our other provider and payer partners. Amir and Raul have been fantastic colleagues, I am honored to now call them partners," says Ricardo Johnson, CEO of Muse Health.

"Welcome Tech's values are closely aligned with Muse Health's vertically integrated healthcare system and organic, authentic and personal approach; this partnership ensures we continue to deepen the trust of over four million Welcome Tech members who rely on our community support, custom resources and health services. We are thrilled to offer our community Muse Health care solutions, with the goal of advancing better health outcomes for underserved populations," says Amir Hemmat, CEO of Welcome Tech.

MUSE HEALTH provides an integrated health solution to our healthcare partners, working exclusively with payers, providers, and service entities to provide transformative solutions focused on underrepresented populations. Muse Health focuses on an individual's whole health and their engagement with healthcare providers in primary, secondary, and tertiary care markets. MUSE HEALTH technology platform is present in over 100 hospital systems and over a dozen payer networks.

WELCOME TECH, a For Benefit corporation, is the world's first platform dedicated to connecting the 250 million global immigrant community with the information, products, and services they need to thrive in a new country. For more information about Welcome Tech, please visit www.welcome.tech or follow on Linkedin and Twitter.

