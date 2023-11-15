Musely Enters New Era of "Look Good, Live Better" with Rebrand and New Treatments

The prescription skincare company debuts its latest rebrand, the addition of a new in-house expert, and three innovative "Life Enhancer" treatments that accentuate the divine feeling of being a woman. Post this

"At Musely, our brand DNA is woven with equal parts trust, clinical expertise, community, and approachability. We are extremely proud to present our rebrand which reflects these pillars of our brand ethos. Since our launch in 2019, our mission has been to create results that are not only transformative but accessible to all. Over time, our tagline evolved into 'Musely Works' — the resounding sentiment of our community of more than 600,000 patients who have experienced life-changing transformations from our treatments. Their stories, successes, and aspirations have fueled our commitment to expand our brand promise from 'Look Good' to 'Live Better,' says Musely Founder & CEO, Jack Jia.

With a commitment to enhancing both appearance and overall well-being, Musely is poised to enter the realm of Hormone Therapy (HT), offering treatments for perimenopausal and menopausal women, along with additional treatments that improve Musely's patients' overall well-being and livelihood. To usher in this new era that goes beyond surface-level beauty to address the core of well-being, the brand recently announced the addition of a renowned expert in women's health, Dr. Lynn Westphal to its Office of Medical Directors who has served at Stanford University Hospital for 20+ years, and is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics.

"As Musely aims to empower women to feel their best at all ages, hormone therapy can add several benefits. I am excited to be part of this team that is improving access to treatments that help women live their lives to the fullest," shares Dr. Lynn Westphal.

Musely's new "Life Enhancer" collection is the debut assortment of treatments under the "Look Good, Live Better" banner. The treatments allow its patients to enhance their existing routines with treatments that promote overall well-being, livelihood, youthfulness & the divine feeling of being a woman. Within this collection are three new treatments: The Red Rescue, The Facial Hair Cream & The Aging Repair Cream.

The Facial Hair Cream is a topical prescription treatment formulated with eflornithine and other powerful ingredients to slow down the growth of unwanted facial hair. Musely's dermatologists have formulated this treatment to offer an alternative to shaving or waxing for women who experience hair growth around the lips or under the chin. By slowing the growth of unwanted hair, women can step into their femininity and enhance their self-confidence without worrying about daily facial hair removal.

The Red Rescue is a topical prescription cream formulated with oxymetazoline and other powerful ingredients to treat redness and flushing caused by skin irritation and a skin condition called rosacea. It works by narrowing the blood vessels in the face, and it is intended to offer fast-acting redness relief. The Red Rescue can be paired with Musely's existing rosacea treatment, The Red Set, which is designed to significantly reduce rosacea symptoms over time. The Red Rescue allows Musely's patients to quickly reduce signs of rosacea during flare-ups, and boost confidence by going make-up-free in their day-to-day life.

The Aging Repair Cream is a topical prescription cream formulated with estriol and other powerful ingredients, offering Musely's patients access to the next generation of skincare. Estriol is a bioidentical estrogen that can offset the natural decline in estrogen experienced by perimenopausal or menopausal women. This groundbreaking new estrogen anti-aging cream plumps the skin, restores elasticity, shrinks pores, and improves dryness and dullness. The Aging Repair Cream will revolutionize the way aging while allowing women to maintain their divine femininity and youthful glow.

For more information on Musely and their new Life Enhancer collection, please visit www.musely.com.

About Musely:

Musely is a prescription skincare company with a focus on accessible and effective telemedicine, offering personalized treatments for dark spots, rosacea, anti-aging, hair loss and more. With its revolutionary approach, Musely enables Board-Certified dermatologists & pharmacists to deliver the most effective & affordable prescription skincare treatments straight to your door. Since launching in May 2019, Musely has built a community of hundreds of thousands of loyal and enthusiastic patients and gathered over 700,000 real customer reviews on its website. Learn more at www.musely.com.

About Dr. Westphal:

Dr. Westphal, a renowned expert in women's health, brings her wealth of experience and expertise to Musely, propelling the brand into an exciting new chapter. Dr. Westphal is double board-certified in OBGYN & Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and has dedicated decades of learning to improve women's well-being. Dr. Westphal served at Stanford University Hospital for 20+ years and is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics. She has held numerous national leadership positions, including President of the Fertility Preservation Special Interest Group, Director of Women's Health at Stanford, and co-founder of the Stanford Center for Health Research on Women and Sex Differences in Medicine.

