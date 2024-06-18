Museum Advocate Plans to Introduce AI Cataloging Tool at the Association of Academic Museums and Galleries Conference

This AI cataloging tool is designed to enhance how museums manage collections and prevent internal theft opportunities.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Museum Advocate, a data science company focused on museums, is announcing the launch of the first of its kind AI cataloging tool at the upcoming Association of Academic Museums and Galleries (AAMG) Conference. This year's conference will be held entirely online from June 24-26, 2024. Museum Advocate is proud to be the closed captioning sponsor for this event.

Transforming Museum Inventory Management

Museum Advocate's new AI cataloging tool leverages computer vision to streamline the inventory process for museums. By providing real-time updates and advanced analytics, this tool addresses common challenges in collection management, including preventing theft and improving the overall accuracy of museum inventories. Along with the AI cataloging tool, Museum Advocate offers complementary software designed to enhance donor engagement and support overall collection management.

Key Features and Benefits:

Inventory Checks: Perform frequent and regular inventory assessments with ease.

Advanced Analytics: Gain insights into collection data to make informed decisions.

Unlimited Users: Unlike collection management software (CMS) competitors, we offer unlimited users and charge based on collection items analyzed.

Live Demonstration

Museum Advocate will be hosting a live demonstration of the new AI cataloging tool during the conference. Museum staff will have the opportunity to select an image to upload into the system, showcasing the tool's capabilities and ease of use.

Industry-Endorsed Innovation

"With the introduction of our AI cataloging tool, museums can now experience a revolutionary way to manage their collections," said Eboni Boyd, Senior Product Manager of AI Solutions. "This tool not only enhances accuracy and security but also provides museums with valuable insights into their collections, ensuring better preservation and management."

100% of museum officials who have seen the prototype have stated that the tool has no competitors in the market. Reviews from industry professionals underscore its impact:

"It would make my life easier in a lot of different ways," said Kyndall Howard, Director of the Brown County Museum of History.

"It's desirable," commented Dr. Marvin Dulaney, Chief Operating Officer of the African American Museum of Dallas.

"It's phenomenal," described Lea Hart, Marketing Assistant at the WK Gordon Center.

Tim Carpenter, Managing Director of Argus Cultural Property Consultants and Former Head of the FBI Art Crimes Division, emphasized, "The number one factor towards preventing museum thefts in the US is improved inventory management. I recommend that every museum conduct a comprehensive inventory at least once every four years."

The AI Cataloging tool can help museums inventory their items in a more consistent manner easier than ever before aligning with security professionals' recommendations.

About Museum Advocate

Museum Advocate is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the museum industry. The company's products and services are designed to help museums manage their collections more efficiently and securely. For more information, visit https://www.museumadvocate.org.

Media Contact

