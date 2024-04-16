Music & Arts announces Spring 2024 "Upgrade Your Sound" events

Nationwide musical instrument retailer offers a great opportunity for thriving music students to upgrade to a higher-quality instrument and get a head start on summer lessons for the next school year!

FREDERICK, Md., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Music & Arts (M&A), one of the nation's largest musical instrument retailers and lesson providers, has announced its Spring 2024 "Upgrade Your Sound" (UYS) events. Upgrade Your Sound is an ongoing M&A program that helps thriving music students level up to a higher-quality instrument. A special series of UYS open-house events featuring M&A experts will be hitting communities nationwide this April and May.

Finding the right instrument is incredibly important. And while beginner instruments can be great for players just getting started, they can eventually hinder the progress of students who are further along in their musical journey. Once a student musician has become comfortable and is committed to playing, it may be time to upgrade to a more advanced instrument. To determine the best instrument for a player, it is important to understand the differences between intermediate or more advanced models. Read more about this topic here. Upgrade Your Sound is M&A's program to make the process straightforward and easy, and the UYS community events make it even easier!

The Spring 2024 Upgrade Your Sound event series will begin with a National String Showcase at ALL Music & Arts stores on Saturday, April 13. The horns showcase events below will follow:

• Itasca, IL Band Showcase, April 20, 10:00AM to 5:00PM (Music & Arts; 907 W Irving Park Rd, Itasca, IL 60143)

• Lewisville, TX Band Showcase, April 20, 10:00AM to 5:00PM (Music & Arts; 360 E FM 3040 Suite 820, Lewisville, TX 75067)

• Ellicott City, MD Band Showcase, April 20, 10:00AM to 3:00PM (St. John's Parish Day School; 9130 Frederick Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21042)

• Princeton, NJ Band Showcase, April 20, 10:00AM to 2:00PM (West Trenton Ballroom; 40 W Upper Ferry Rd, Ewing Township, NJ 08628)

• Westerville, OH Band Showcase, May 4, 10:00AM to 5:00PM (Music & Arts; 43 N State St, Westerville, OH 43081)

• Richmond, VA Band Showcase, May 4, 10:00AM to 5:00PM (Music & Arts; 4701 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230)

• Charlotte, NC Band Showcase, May 4, 10:00AM to 5:00PM (Music & Arts; 8046 Providence Rd C, Charlotte, NC 28277)

• Atlanta, GA Band Showcase, May 4, 10:00AM to 5:00PM (Music & Arts; 631 N Main St Suite 107, Alpharetta, GA 30009)

• Phoenix, AZ Band Showcase, May 4, 10:00AM to 5:00PM (Music & Arts; 10290 N 90th Street, Suite A, Scottsdale, AZ 85258)

• Austin, TX Band Showcase, May 11, 10:00AM to 5:00PM (DoubleTree by Hilton; 8901 Business Park Drive, Austin, TX 78759)

• Tomball, TX Band Showcase, May 11, 10:00AM to 5:00PM (Music & Arts; 22513 State Hwy 249 Suite 101, Houston, TX 77070)

• Long Island, NY Band Showcase, May 18, 10:00AM to 2:00PM (American Legion; 23 Foster Avenue, Sayville, NY 11782)

Join M&A at an Upgrade Your Sound event, or schedule a one-on-one consultation to find the perfect instrument.

To learn more about Upgrade Your Sound, visit https://www.musicarts.com/cms/upgrade-your-sound.

To learn more about Music & Arts, visit https://www.musicarts.com/.

About Music & Arts:

Music & Arts is celebrating over 70 years as one of the nation's largest band and orchestra instrument retailers and lessons providers, and is part of the Guitar Center family of brands. Based in Frederick, MD, the company operates more than 260 stores specializing in instruments sales and rentals, lessons for musicians of all levels and a nationwide repair network, serving educators, musicians and parents. More than 250 Music & Arts educational representatives provide personalized service to the music educators in their communities, supporting them and their students with in-school service calls, rentals and repairs. Through offering its services, Music & Arts spreads the power of the band and orchestra experience to transform lives, enrich communities and stir the soul.

Media Contact

Robert Clyne, Music & Arts, 1 6156621616, [email protected], https://www.musicarts.com

SOURCE Music & Arts