Music & Arts releases Song for UhmMa, the latest offering from Project Imagine

Soo Han remarks, "Growing up during the aftermath of the Korean War, my mother grew up incredibly poor. As a child, she had the natural talent of singing and was selected to sing a solo on a nationally televised TV show. The director asked all the kids to wear a specific attire, but mom couldn't afford the dress, so she didn't get to sing the solo and was placed in the back of the choir. The song she was supposed to sing, 'Spring in My Hometown,' is the basis for the main melody of this work."

Scott Lang, Music & Arts Director of Advocacy remarks, "We are proud not just of this composition, but the entirety of Project Imagine. This new offering, combined with our multi-lingual programs, clearly demonstrates our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusivity in music education."

Project Imagine is an ongoing program designed to address issues of access and inclusivity by providing free commissioned works by industry leading composers, to programs and students in need. Brian Wilson, Music & Arts Vice President of School Services, remarks, "With Project Imagine, we are doing more than simply providing opportunities to programs and students in need; we are building and implementing a model that can serve as a blueprint for the future. This is something I am personally proud to be associated with and involved in."

To learn more about Project Imagine, visit MusicArts.com/cms/project-imagine.

About the composer:

Dr. Soo Han is the newly appointed Director of Orchestral Studies at Reva and Dew Berry Family School of Music at George Mason University, Music Director of the Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Midwest International Band and Orchestra Clinic. He is also a contributing editor for Hal Leonard's Essential Elements for Strings, a D'Addario Orchestral Strings Artist, a Conn-Selmer Educational Clinician, program coordinator and faculty member with Los Angeles Philharmonic's summer YOLA program. Prior to George Mason, he was the director of orchestral studies at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music in Berea, OH. There he conducted the symphony orchestra, collaborated on several projects with the BW Opera Theatre, led a successful performance tour with the BW Symphony Orchestra, and maintained an active conducting studio. Learn more at https://www.soohanconductor.com/.

More about Project Imagine:

Project Imagine features a series of compositions (classified as grade/difficulty level 2-3 out of 5) intended for middle school and high school ensembles. Each piece is accompanied by optional rehearsal suggestions / tips and social-emotional learning curricula, creating a comprehensive nine-week thematic instructional unit that will create a memorable experience for directors and their students.

