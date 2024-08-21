Music and Robots Founder Mr. Robotic Secures Funding from Music Capital Partners to Revolutionize Music and the Metaverse with Grammy-Winning, Multi-Platinum Talent

"Music and Robots embodies the future of where music and technology meet," said Mike Harris, Managing Partner of Music Capital Partners. Post this

Mr. Robotic expressed his excitement about the new venture, saying, "This investment from Music Capital Partners solidifies our vision and establishes Music and Robots as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. With this backing, we're building our Metaverse presence, expanding our catalog, and signing more acts, particularly in the pop, Latin, and dance music spaces. These steps will create life-changing opportunities for artists and push the boundaries of what's possible in music."

The funding will accelerate the brand's ambitious plans, including the launch of RoboKids, RoboFit, and RoboStore metaverse locations, where users can purchase rare and collectible NFTs. These initiatives are part of the company's broader strategy to tap into the rapidly expanding markets of music, gaming and the metaverse. With the global music industry market cap at $26 billion and the metaverse market cap projected to reach $13 trillion by 2030, Music and Robots is uniquely positioned to lead the convergence of these two industries.

Keith Harris, a Grammy Award-winning producer who has worked with icons like Michael Jackson, Madonna, Black Eyed Peas and Rihanna, brings unparalleled expertise to the team. His contributions have shaped the sound of countless global hits, making him a pivotal figure in music. With power-packed support from established EDM producers and DJs such as MC Ambush (Tiesto, Afrojack, Showtek, Hardwell), Julian Gray (AfroJack, deadmau5, KJ Sawka) and Latin EDM Dj Salvi (Sean Paul, Pitbull), Music and Robots' catalog and ventures are poised to break barriers.

"Music and Robots embodies the future of where music and technology meet," said Mike Harris, Managing Partner of Music Capital Partners. "We believe in their innovative approach to creating music and building a sustainable and scalable business model that includes content creation, artist development, and cutting-edge applications in Web 3, AR/VR, and beyond. We're excited to support this evolution and look forward to seeing them transform the music and media landscape."

Music and Robots' comprehensive suite of services includes content creation, distribution, artist development, marketing, branding, and product development across recorded music, music publishing, Web 3, AR/VR, B2B audio solutions, and direct-to-consumer products. This holistic approach enables the company to provide artists with the tools and resources necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

As Music and Robots continues to expand its reach, the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the music and media industries, offering innovative solutions that empower artists and creators globally.

For more information about Music and Robots and their upcoming projects, visit www.musicandrobots.com.

About Music and Robots:

Music and Robots is a multi-Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum music and media company founded by Marcas "Mr. Robotic" Harris. The company provides a full suite of services including content creation, distribution, artist development, marketing, branding, and product development across recorded music, music publishing, web 3, AR/VR, B2B audio solutions, and direct-to-consumer products. Music and Robots is committed to revolutionizing how artists create, distribute, and monetize content in the digital age.

About Marcas "Mr. Robotic" Harris:

Marcas "Mr. Robotic" Harris is a visionary music producer, entrepreneur, and founder of Music and Robots, a multi-Grammy award-winning music and media company. With a career spanning over two decades, Mr. Robotic has been at the forefront of innovation in the music industry, seamlessly blending technology and creativity. His work has shaped the sounds of global hits and pushed the boundaries of how music is created, distributed, and monetized in the digital age. Through Music and Robots, he continues to empower artists and redefine the future of music and entertainment.

About Music Capital Partners:

Music Capital Partners is a leading investment firm focused on the intersection of music, technology, and entertainment. The firm partners with innovative companies that are shaping the future of the music and media industries through cutting-edge solutions and sustainable business models.

