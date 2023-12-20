Music Buzzz Podcast Celebrates 3rd Year and Preps for Season 4, Continuing to Feature Stories You've (Likely) Never Heard Before from Those Who Were There

Music Buzzz Podcast is hosted by industry veterans including drummer Dane Clark, album cover artist Hugh Syme and live entertainment executive Andy Wilson. Season 4 episodes of Music Buzzz Podcast to feature past & present members of Booker T. & the M.G.'s, The Zombies, Everclear, Extreme, Chicago, Foghat & more.
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Music Buzzz Podcast launched in 2021 and has featured over 80 episodes of candid discussions with those who are and have been a fly on the wall in the music business including industry veterans representing the segments of Musician, Design and Live. The podcast is hosted by Dane Clark (drummer in the John Mellencamp band since 1996), Hugh Syme (world-renowned graphic artist who has created albums covers for Rush, Dream Theater, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Joe Bonamassa, Megadeth, Def Leppard, Kiss, Whitesnake and more) and Andy Wilson (an entertainment executive and President of ELEVATE Entertainment & Event Support Services). Season 3 will wrap up this Friday with episode 82 guest, and legendary bassist, Leland Sklar (The Section, The Immediate Family, James Taylor, Phil Collins and many more) who has played on over 2,000 albums.
"Music Buzzz is a labor of love for the three of us. We started during the pandemic and as a result we've created a strong bond of friendship amongst each other and a connection with our guests who truly, in most cases, are also our peers," said Wilson. "Our goal is to enjoy the conversation and we continue to achieve that. If others enjoy it, then great."
The Season 4 launch of Music Buzzz Podcast will roll out on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 and feature Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent and the podcast will continue throughout '24 with a long list of amazing guests.
"This podcast continues to be a great way for me to reconnect with old clients and friends while also having a front row seat to meet and chat with some of my musical heroes. It has been a real treat and I am thrilled to be a part of it," said Syme.
Season 4 episodes are already in the works and will include another wide range of artists and stories including the aforementioned Rod Argent as well as Steve Cropper the legendary guitarist of the Stax Records house band and Booker T. & the M.G.'s, Art Alexakis of Everclear, Foghat's Roger Earl, bass extraordinaires in voice with Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys and on the instrument with Pat Badger of Extreme and Jason Scheff of Chicago fame, hard rock management pioneer Vicky Hamilton, songwriter Danny O'Keefe, Grand Funk legend Mark Farner and many more. Additional 2024 guests will continue to be announced.
The Season 1, 2 and 3 episodes feature a vast array of stories from musicians, industry executives and members and alumni of groups such as The E Street Band, Matchbox Twenty, Grateful Dead, Peter Frampton, Kansas, Whitesnake, The Who, Skid Row, Mott The Hoople, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Huey Lewis and the News, Ozzy Osbourne, The Yardbirds, 38 Special, Genesis, The Tubes, Chicago, Queensrÿche, Gin Blossoms, Firefall, Air Supply, The Champs, Little Feat, Humble Pie, Candlebox, John Waite, Guided By Voices, The Smithereens, Dream Theater, Beck, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Collective Soul, The Lovin' Spoonful, Prince and the Revolution, Nathan East, Buffalo Springfield, Big Star, Loverboy, Bad Company, Mr. Big, Styx, Quiet Riot, Grand Funk Railroad, Guns N' Roses, Kiss, Tesla, Van Dyke Parks, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Peter Case, The Byrds and more.
"Our first three seasons have been so much fun. We have welcomed some truly amazing conversations and continue to get positive feedback from our listeners and our guests," said Clark. "I learn something new every episode."
The podcast is released on a bi-weekly basis and can be heard on various platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, iHeart, at MusicBuzzzPodcast.com and is also a part of the Pantheon Network - Podcasts for Music Lovers. Each episode has continually charted upon release across the world including in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Holland, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States and more. A library of all Season 1, 2 and 3 episodes is available now.
