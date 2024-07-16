Music Choice Launches New Easy-to-Use App for an Introductory Price of $0.99/Month

"This app represents our commitment to finding innovative ways for our listeners to enjoy their favorite music, wherever they are. We believe that the combination of affordability, ease of use, and the lean-back appeal of our programming will resonate with both new and long-time Music Choice users." Post this

The human touch offers listeners a listening experience that goes beyond just playing background tunes, the platform understands that music serves as a support system, sparking joy, providing an escape, and offering solace during various moments of life.

Leveraging extensive data on listener habits, Music Choice's programming team has tailored its channels to meet the diverse needs of its audience. A recent member survey around Mental Health shows users consistently turn to Music Choice's ambient and instrumental channels to enhance their mood:

49% of users tune in to destress

24% of users listen to maintain their happiness

36% of users seek solace when feeling melancholy

"We are thrilled to launch the new Music Choice app, bringing our expertly curated channels to even more music fans," said Christina Tancredi, Co-President & COO at Music Choice. "This app represents our commitment to finding innovative ways for our listeners to enjoy their favorite music, wherever they are. We believe that the combination of affordability, ease of use, and the lean-back appeal of our programming will resonate with both new and long-time Music Choice users."

The new Music Choice app is designed to cater to the modern consumer, providing an easy-to-use platform that combines the familiarity of traditional TV music channels with the convenience of mobile and SmartTV access. At just $0.99 per month, the app offers an affordable way for music lovers to escape the overwhelm of algorithm-driven playlists.

Music Choice's new app offers all the music you would expect from a streaming platform, along with the easy-to-use, turn-on-and-go experience reminiscent of TV music channels. It's an easy, hassle-free way to enjoy music curated by experts who understand the listener's needs.

You can find the iOS app here, GooglePlay here, and more on the Smart TV apps here

