Music Industry Insider & Marketing Expert Ron Roecker Releases Game-Changing Marketing Survival Guide for Music Makers

"Music Maker's Brand Marketing, PR & Digital Strategy Survival Guide" Features Actionable Tools, Tips & Insights with a Track Record of Success from Best-Selling Author's Hollywood Career Working with Global Brands and Artists from Icons to Independents
ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning music industry, Brand Marketing expert and best-selling author, Ron Roecker, releases "The Music Maker's Brand Marketing, Public Relations & Digital Strategy Survival Guide" available on Amazon Worldwide (https://tinyurl.com/583wk4dz) and www.ronwroteit.com.
Guide includes actionable tools and tips from the trenches that have a track record of success, including
- Defining Your Personal Brand Path of Purpose(sm)
- Nailing Media & Podcast Interviews
- Pitching Spotify Playlists
- Monetizing TikTok
- Creating Green and Sustainable Tours
- Engaging Fans and Creating Superfans
- Unblocking Creative Block
- Social Media Strategy & Content Creation
- Leveraging Free Analytics to Understand Fans
- Handling a Crisis Before It Happens
- Conquering Fear of Public Speaking
- Choosing a Charity
- What to Do with Reviews, and much more.
"Today, music makers are expected to also be brand marketing experts, social media mavens, and publicity pros, even if they have a record deal," said Roecker. "My mission with the Guide is to arm artists with real-world, actionable tools and tips that make them more efficient and effective marketers so they can spend more time doing what they were put on this earth to do: make music."
"Ron Roecker's book is a guiding light in a dark and mysterious maze. As a producer, I know first-hand that having this resource will truly be a game-changer for artists." -Scott Jacoby, Grammy-winning producer (Coldplay, John Legend, Sia)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roecker has worked with Kelly Clarkson, Common, Pink, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Taj Mahal, Juanes, Janet Jackson, Jimmy Jam, Roberta Flack, John Legend, Straight No Chaser, OneRepublic, Maroon5, Earth, Wind & Fire, Ricky Kej, Wouter Kellerman, Dave Koz, Cory Wong, Bob James, Kitt Wakely, and more. Global brands include Microsoft Xbox360, Barbie, Live Earth, Playing for Change Foundation, Hot Wheels, Diageo, Coca-Cola, NBA, Nestle, MasterCard, CBS, Univision, NBC Universal, and more.
Roecker has held senior executive positions including Vice President, Communications & Artist Relations at Recording Academy (producers of GRAMMY Awards) and Latin Recording Academy (Latin GRAMMY Awards), Global Vice President, Entertainment, Taylor, VP Brand Marketing & Creative Strategy at Ketchum, and Director, Communications, Live Earth, to name a few.
A portion of proceeds from the Guide will benefit MusiCares (www.musicares.org), the safety net for musicians in need, as well as Ronald McDonald House Children's Charities. Ron currently lives in Atlanta, and will be speaking to groups across the U.S. in 2026.
