Music Industry Insider & Marketing Expert Ron Roecker Releases Game-Changing Marketing Survival Guide for Music Makers

"Ron Roecker's 'Brand Marketing, PR and Digital Strategy Survival Guide' is a must-read for artists --regardless of where they are in their careers -- by one of the most beloved and respected music industry professionals!" -- Linda Moran, President & CEO, Songwriters Hall of Fame Post this

Defining Your Personal Brand Path of Purpose(sm)

Nailing Media & Podcast Interviews

Pitching Spotify Playlists

Monetizing TikTok

Creating Green and Sustainable Tours

Engaging Fans and Creating Superfans

Unblocking Creative Block

Social Media Strategy & Content Creation

Leveraging Free Analytics to Understand Fans

Handling a Crisis Before It Happens

Conquering Fear of Public Speaking

Choosing a Charity

What to Do with Reviews, and much more.

"Today, music makers are expected to also be brand marketing experts, social media mavens, and publicity pros, even if they have a record deal," said Roecker. "My mission with the Guide is to arm artists with real-world, actionable tools and tips that make them more efficient and effective marketers so they can spend more time doing what they were put on this earth to do: make music."

"Ron Roecker's book is a guiding light in a dark and mysterious maze. As a producer, I know first-hand that having this resource will truly be a game-changer for artists." -Scott Jacoby, Grammy-winning producer (Coldplay, John Legend, Sia)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Roecker has worked with Kelly Clarkson, Common, Pink, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Taj Mahal, Juanes, Janet Jackson, Jimmy Jam, Roberta Flack, John Legend, Straight No Chaser, OneRepublic, Maroon5, Earth, Wind & Fire, Ricky Kej, Wouter Kellerman, Dave Koz, Cory Wong, Bob James, Kitt Wakely, and more. Global brands include Microsoft Xbox360, Barbie, Live Earth, Playing for Change Foundation, Hot Wheels, Diageo, Coca-Cola, NBA, Nestle, MasterCard, CBS, Univision, NBC Universal, and more.

Roecker has held senior executive positions including Vice President, Communications & Artist Relations at Recording Academy (producers of GRAMMY Awards) and Latin Recording Academy (Latin GRAMMY Awards), Global Vice President, Entertainment, Taylor, VP Brand Marketing & Creative Strategy at Ketchum, and Director, Communications, Live Earth, to name a few.

A portion of proceeds from the Guide will benefit MusiCares (www.musicares.org), the safety net for musicians in need, as well as Ronald McDonald House Children's Charities. Ron currently lives in Atlanta, and will be speaking to groups across the U.S. in 2026.

