Music, Memory, and Meaning: Key Chorale Launches Come Together Choir Toolkits

"It gave Jim his voice back -- and with it, a sense of himself," said Charlie Ann Syprett, reflecting on her late husband's experience with Alzheimer's. "For that hour, he wasn't defined by the disease. He was part of something joyful, something human. It meant everything to us." Post this

The impact is already being felt locally. At Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's in Sarasota, FL, participants in the four different Come Together Choir programs have found not only therapeutic benefit but also joy and community. Singing helps address common Parkinson's-related challenges such as diminished vocal strength and social isolation, while fostering confidence and connection.

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Similarly, at Town Square Adult Day Center, in Sarasota, which serves seniors with various physical or cognitive impairments, the program has become a highlight for participants -- creating moments of engagement, recognition, and shared joy that extend beyond the sessions themselves.

For some families, the impact has been deeply personal.

"It gave Jim his voice back -- and with it, a sense of himself," said Charlie Ann Syprett, reflecting on her late husband's experience with Alzheimer's. "For that hour, he wasn't defined by the disease. He was part of something joyful, something human. It meant everything to us."

Building on these outcomes, the new Come Together Choir Senior Enrichment Toolkits are designed for ease of implementation. Each kit equips facilitators -- regardless of musical background -- with ready-to-use session plans, curated repertoire, accompaniment tracks, and practical guidance to lead meaningful group singing experiences.

The toolkits are ideal for senior living communities, adult day programs, healthcare providers, nonprofits, and community-based organizations seeking to enhance quality of life for older adults through evidence-informed engagement.

"Our work has shown that music can unlock connection in powerful ways, especially for those facing neurological challenges," said Joseph Caulkins, Artistic Director of Key Chorale. "These toolkits allow us to extend that impact far beyond Sarasota -- so more individuals and families can experience the benefits."

Organizations interested in learning more or purchasing toolkits can visit ComeTogetherChoir.org or contact [email protected]

About Key Chorale

Key Chorale, the Suncoast's premier symphonic chorus, is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative programming, artistic excellence, educational outreach, and service to the community. Led by Joseph Caulkins, Key Chorale produces high quality collaborative musical events that engage and enrich our community. Through dynamic collaborations with The Sarasota Ballet, The Venice Symphony, The Circus Arts Conservatory, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and more, Key Chorale can create unforgettable programs that continue to push the boundaries of choral music. KeyChorale.org

About the Come Together Choir

The Come Together Choir was developed by Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins and is an initiative of Key Chorale, which has been partnering with nonprofit organizations for more than ten years to provide specialty choirs for individuals with health challenges. Dedicated to using music as a vehicle for connection, service, and well-being, the organization delivers outreach choirs and innovative programming that bring meaningful musical experiences to seniors and underserved populations—enriching lives and strengthening communities. Every purchase directly supports the mission of Key Chorale. ComeTogetherChoir.org

Media Contact

Shannon Potter, Key Chorale, 1 941-921-4845, [email protected], https://keychorale.org/

SOURCE Key Chorale