Music Moves the Needle: Feed.fm Data Proves the Impact of Music on Fitness App Success

"From the data, it's clear that music is not just an accessory but a necessity for fitness-focused apps," says Lauren Pufpaf, COO of Feed.fm. "The combination of familiar hits and new music discoveries gives users the motivation they need to hit their goals, while app developers get longer sessions and higher retention rates."

Key findings of the 2024 Feed.fm Consumer Survey include:

94% of users find music essential for keeping motivated during workouts.

83% of users enjoy a mix of familiar and new music during workouts.

73% say music improves their emotional well-being.

72% note that music boosts motivation and energy during app use.

These insights speak to the growing demand for curated music experiences in fitness and wellness platforms, helping app developers, personal trainers, and health-focused brands craft a more immersive, motivating experience. With Feed.fm's Unified Music System, platforms can deliver popular, recognizable music to users without the headache of licensing or managing royalty payments.

