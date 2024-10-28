Music Moves the Needle: Feed.fm Data Proves the Impact of Music on Fitness App Success

Exclusive Insights Reveal How Tunes Amp Up Downloads and User Motivation in Fitness and Wellness Apps
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Feed.fm, the leader in music-driven engagement for fitness apps, has just dropped a fresh report that solidifies what gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts have known all along: the right music is a game-changer. According to the 2024 Feed.fm App Engagement Survey, 94% of users say music is crucial to keeping them motivated during workouts, with 83% of users preferring a mix of new and familiar tunes to maintain their energy and focus.
In an era where fitness apps and wellness platforms are constantly battling for user engagement, Feed.fm's data shines a spotlight on a powerful competitive edge—music. The survey highlights that 72% of users report that music boosts motivation and energy during app use, and 73% say it significantly enhances their emotional well-being. Music is more than background noise—it's the driving force behind longer, more effective workouts and deeper user engagement.
"From the data, it's clear that music is not just an accessory but a necessity for fitness-focused apps," says Lauren Pufpaf, COO of Feed.fm. "The combination of familiar hits and new music discoveries gives users the motivation they need to hit their goals, while app developers get longer sessions and higher retention rates."
Key findings of the 2024 Feed.fm Consumer Survey include:
- 94% of users find music essential for keeping motivated during workouts.
- 83% of users enjoy a mix of familiar and new music during workouts.
- 73% say music improves their emotional well-being.
- 72% note that music boosts motivation and energy during app use.
These insights speak to the growing demand for curated music experiences in fitness and wellness platforms, helping app developers, personal trainers, and health-focused brands craft a more immersive, motivating experience. With Feed.fm's Unified Music System, platforms can deliver popular, recognizable music to users without the headache of licensing or managing royalty payments.
