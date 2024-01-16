Music Shop 360 Achieves Over 100% Customer Growth in a Rapidly Evolving Market

"We are delighted about the outstanding outcomes achieved during our recent school rental season, attributed in large part to Music Shop 360's innovative rental module." – Tom Bluebaugh, Owner and CEO of Colorado Institute of Musical Instrument Technology Post this

"We are delighted about the outstanding outcomes achieved during our recent school rental season, attributed in large part to the successful implementation of Music Shop 360's innovative rental module," said Tom Bluebaugh, Owner and CEO of Colorado Institute of Musical Instrument Technology. "Using Music Shop 360 significantly contributed to our most successful rental season to date, streamlining processes for both our dedicated staff and valued customers. The introduction of the new rental module has revolutionized our operations, eliminating the need for laborious manual entry of rental contracts. As a result, our clientele now enjoys the convenience of online rental transactions, paving the way for a seamless in-store experience with swift, one-minute pickups, underscoring our commitment to providing efficient and customer-centric solutions."

Music Shop 360 combines decades of music industry expertise with a proven modern POS solution to deliver the capabilities music stores need in order to provide the best possible experience to their customers. With industry-specific features that generic POS systems can't match, including real-time integrations with social media, marketplace sales channels, music student management software, clienteling solutions, and more, the platform enables retailers to improve sales, efficiencies and customer satisfaction — the average customer has seen a 21% increase in revenue after system implementation.

"2023 was a year of outstanding company growth and exemplifies our flexible and powerful tool for driving revenue and improving the customer experience," said Taylor Harnois, General Manager, Music Shop 360. "We're always excited to participate at The NAMM Show and look forward to another great year with a strong focus on delivering tools to music retailers that meet the demand of a consumer who has ever-changing habits."

To see a demo of Music Shop 360 or to meet with Music Shop 360 at NAMM, visit musicshop360.com.

About Music Shop 360

Music Shop 360 is an all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern music stores. The POS solution provides end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, rentals, repairs, customer communications and marketing and features seamless integrations with Reverb, My Music Staff, Clientbook and more. To learn more about Music Shop 360, visit www.MusicShop360.com.

Media Contact

