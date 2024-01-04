Music Tech Platform ArtistVerified Introduces Advisory Board

ArtistVerified, the two-sided platform and mobile app connecting music artists and fans via centralized digital identity is kicking off 2024 in a big way by announcing an impressive team of advisors.
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ArtistVerified, the two-sided platform connecting music artists and fans is kicking off 2024 in a big way by announcing an impressive team of advisors. Launching this Spring, ArtistVerified empowers music artists and their fans by establishing self-sovereign digital identity for both in an actionable and rewarding exchange of information through the AV FanFeed App. CEO John Gaenzler describes the Advisory Board as "an eclectic mix of experts and thought leaders that provide compelling insights across all aspects of our mission".
Assembling the team was a process that took most of 2023 and culminated with a final addition at the end of 2023. "We approached the Advisory Board as a puzzle representing the technology we're building and the ethos we share of equity, artist-empowerment and a better experience for music fans." added Gaenzler. "Each advisor is an expert in their field, as well as a passionate music fan. We are extremely proud and honored to have such a diverse team of talented and accomplished individuals helping us create an ecosystem infrastructure that will offer a solution to many of the biggest challenges faced by music artists and their fans".
Advisory Board Members:
Maria Gironas
Founder @ Cool Sh*t, Cool People | GM @ Keychange U.S. | Forbes 30 Under 30 | Diversity & Inclusion Leader
Bruce Hamilton
General Partner at Everybody Ventures | Music Industry, Pop Culture & Technology Expert & Mentor
Alex Medana
FinTech CEO I Capital Markets Leader I Repeat Entrepreneur I Board Member I Mentor & Advisor I Blockchain & Digital Identity
Rob Nicholson
Chief Brand Architect - BRXND Marketing | Bass Player for Ozzy Osbourne & Rob Zombie | Artist Manager/Founder
Rian Rochford
VP Strategic Development & D2C at Loma Vista Recordings | Artist-Fan Expert | Artist Marketing Executive
Steve Stewart
CEO & Co-Founder at Vezt & SongHub | Artist Manager (Managed Stone Temple Pilots)
Michael Swell
Former Partner & Head of Global Fixed Income Portfolio Management Goldman Sachs | Music Fanatic | Board Member
Michelle Yuen
Data Strategy and Analytics Expert | Global Music Business Advisor/Expert
ArtistVerified is a two-sided platform directly connecting music artists and music fans through establishing actionable digital identity. Launching Spring 2024, ArtistVerified's unique approach to the artist-fan relationship is based on artists being able to own their fan relationship at its core empowering both fan acquisition and retention. The AV FanFeed App features robust profiles for over 100K artists and gives music fans the ability to engage and receive direct and consistent messaging from all of their favorite artists in one place.
