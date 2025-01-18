Musical Instrument Industry Unites to Support Victims of the Los Angeles Wildfires

"This collective effort is not just about replacing instruments; it's about restoring the power of music in people's lives—a vital source of healing, renewal, and strength..." -- Myka Miller, Executive Director of The Guitar Center Music Foundation Post this

For musicians, music professionals, or a nonprofit music program based in the Los Angeles area affected by the fires, The Guitar Center Music Foundation and Gibson Gives are donating a special one-time grant to replace instruments and gear. Los Angeles musicians who lost their instruments and gear can reach out and apply HERE now through February 28, 2025. Proof of loss or address may be required.

The brands have partnered with the NAMM Foundation L.A. Wildfires Relief Fund as well as the NAMM Show which is providing two dedicated L.A. Wildfire Relief Centers during the upcoming NAMM Show, held at the Anaheim Convention Center (January 23-25). These relief centers inform attendees on how they can support the coordinated efforts of this initiative. They will be in Hall C and in ACC North Level 2. For those who donate $35 or more onsite to the GCMF at the Anaheim Convention Center, they will receive their choice of a special edition GCMF branded t-shirt, tote bag, or hat.

"We are devastated by the recent fires that have deeply affected our artist communities and the places they call home. In response, we are committed to providing impactful support to help rebuild and heal. We understand the powerful role music plays in the healing process, and we will continue to stand with our community, using the strength of music to bring hope and recovery." -- Erica Krusen, Global Executive Director, Gibson Gives.

"I am deeply grateful to see such an outpouring of support from everyone coming together to assist musicians who have tragically lost their instruments in the fire. This collective effort is not just about replacing instruments; it's about restoring the power of music in people's lives—a vital source of healing, renewal, and strength as they navigate the journey of rebuilding their lives and communities." -- Myka Miller, Executive Director of The Guitar Center Music Foundation.

"We are overwhelmed and deeply appreciative of the generosity from our music industry. NAMM and The NAMM Foundation are collaborating closely with NAMM Members to unify all efforts and maximize relief efforts for the those impacted by the LA Wildfires." -- John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO.

About Gibson:

Gibson, the leading iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for over 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Gibson has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the home of tone, KRK, behind great music for over 30 years, and Maestro, the founder of effect pedals. Gibson is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by all Gibson brands. Explore more at Gibson.com, Gibson App, and on Gibson TV, follow us on Instagram,Twitter and Facebook, and visit us at the Gibson Garage Nashville and the Gibson Garage London.

About Gibson Gives:

For over 130 years, the iconic and leading American instrument brand Gibson has been shaping sound across generations and genres. Gibson, and its charitable non-profit division Gibson Gives believe in the power of music, and that getting instruments into the hands of those with a desire to make music is a life-changing event. Gibson Gives--a 501(c)(3) is committed to making the world a better place by supporting non-profit organizations and developing programs in our efforts to advance musicians through music education, and health and wellness initiatives worldwide100% of all donations to and from Gibson Gives go towards giving the gift of music. In the last five years, Gibson Gives has raised over $5.5 million dollars and enabled $52.5 million in funding for key organizations through product donations and meaningful giving worldwide. For more information, visit: www.gibsongives.org.

About Guitar Center:

Guitar Center is the leading retailer of musical instruments, lessons, repairs, and rentals in the U.S. With more than 300 stores across the U.S. and one of the top direct sales websites in the industry, Guitar Center has helped people make music for more than 50 years. Guitar Center also provides customers with various musician-based services, including Guitar Center Lessons, where musicians of all ages and skill levels can learn to play a variety of instruments in many music genres, GC Repairs, an on-site maintenance and repairs service, and GC Rentals, a program offering easy rentals of instruments and other sound reinforcement gear. Additionally, Guitar Center's sister brands include Music & Arts, which operates more than 250 stores specializing in band & orchestral instruments for sale and rental, serving teachers, band directors, college professors, parents and students, and Musician's Friend, a leading direct marketer of musical instruments in the United States. For more information about Guitar Center, please visit guitarcenter.com.

About Guitar Center Music Foundation:

For some, music may be just a hobby. But for others, music serves as a crucial lifeline – a path to healing, an opportunity to nurture untapped talent, an escape from the grim realities of everyday life, a break from generational trauma, or the start of a social revolution. The Guitar Center Music Foundation (GCMF) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to the healing, transformative power of music. Thousands of individuals nationwide benefit yearly from GCMF's grants and other efforts aiding veterans, hospital patients, the unhoused, and those affected by natural disasters, as well as youth in both schools and after-school programs. By providing these programs with all types of instruments and advocating for the benefits of music education and music therapy, GCMF furthers its mission of giving people the chance to create and express themselves through music. For more information about The Guitar Center Music Foundation, please visit http://guitarcenterfoundation.org/.

