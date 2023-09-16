Musician Portraits And Abstract Soundscapes On Display At The Page-Walker Arts & History Center

I am excited for my first-ever solo exhibit in my hometown. My art helps me connect with my community, and I'm inspired by all the connections to other artists that I've made through this collection of paintings. Tweet this

Hansen creates vibrant watercolors that celebrate her love for music and the creative process. Her paintings are ethereal washes of color punctuated by ink and occasional metal leaf details. She often attaches her watercolor paper to wood panels and said, "The wood panels make my watercolor art sturdy and easy to transport. They create a unique surface for me and aim to create a deeper connection with my audience. They allow me to work bigger and eliminate the barrier of glass between my art and the viewer."

About Jamie Hansen:

Watercolor artist and Cary native Jamie Hansen graduated from Apex High School in 1999. Her high school sweetheart, now a music educator, inspired many of the musical themes in her work. Hansen's work will be on display at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center from September 28th through November 4, 2023. The opening reception is September 29th from 6:00-8:00 pm.

About the Page-Walker Arts & History Center:

The Page-Walker Arts & History Center is a converted hotel that was transformed into a living resource for the citizens of Cary. Today, the center is alive with classes, events, concerts, social gatherings, and historical and fine arts exhibitions.

For more information about the exhibit and Jamie Hansen's work, visit jamiehansen.com.

For more about the Page-Walker Arts & History Center, visit the town of Cary's website at caryNC.gov.

Jamie Hansen, Jamie Hansen Art, LLC, 1 707.461.0977, [email protected], https://jamiehansen.com/

