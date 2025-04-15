MusicRevolution.com Now Has Over 100,000 Tracks of Royalty-Free Music Online

"With over 100,000 tracks of high-quality royalty-free music online, MusicRevolution.com is one of the largest production music libraries available anywhere" stated Chris Cardell, Co-Founder of MusicRevolution.com. Post this

"The quality and range of our music on MusicRevolution.com is amazing," stated Mike Bielenberg, Co-Founder of MusicRevolution.com. "We are always open to new artists and new music. For our customers and partners, this means that we always have fresh, new content. We also offer an extensive selection of Non-PRO music, which is music that's not registered with any performing rights organization (PRO). For DSPs and other online platforms, this eliminates the red tape often associated with PRO music. With our comprehensive music library, we can also curate custom playlists for the MusicRevolution.com Internet Music Stream, an affordable, royalty-free alternative for background music for commercial uses which can be played on any Amazon Alexa-enabled devices," added Bielenberg.

MusicRevolution's royalty-free music library covers every genre and style of music, including: On Hold, Fun, New Age, Rock, Comedy, Corporate, Drama, Energetic, Orchestral/Classical, Christmas/Holiday, Acoustic Guitar, Hip Hop, Retail, Sentimental, Advertising, Electronica, Country, Jazz, Piano, and Vocals.

About MusicRevolution.com

MusicRevolution (www.musicrevolution.com) is the Internet's royalty-free music marketplace. We provide media producers, video producers, music supervisors, filmmakers, game developers, and other music buyers with some of the best royalty-free music at affordable prices. Our production music library has over 100,000 tracks and new music is being added every day. MusicRevolution.com offers four purchase options-- single tracks, CDs, subscriptions, and our Internet music stream for background music / in-store music for retail stores and other commercial settings. The MusicRevolution.com catalog, which includes an extensive selection of "Non-PRO" royalty-free music, is available for third-party distribution and bulk licensing for DSPs, platforms, and other resellers. It is also available for licensing as background music / in-store music for retail, restaurants, hotels, fitness clubs, and other commercial applications. Amazon has certified MusicRevolution.com's Alexa voice skill to play MusicRevolution.com's background music stream for commercial use on any Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

