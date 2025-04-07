Must-Have Guide Provides a Critical Solution to Living Through Fear and Robbing Oneself of a Joy-Filled Life

"My personal struggles with fear and control, which have plagued me throughout my entire life. After nearly three decades of dealing with these issues, I realized that what I thought was an ally was actually a thief to the life I truly wanted." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Jones said, "My personal struggles with fear and control, which have plagued me throughout my entire life. After nearly three decades of dealing with these issues, I realized that what I thought was an ally was actually a thief to the life I truly wanted. Now, as I am walking in freedom, I want to help others experience the fullness of joy that is available to all."

Javaris "Coach" Jones is head of D.R.E.A.M. Family, LLC, a faith-based family-owned operation. He is an active-duty enlisted member in the United States Air Force, serving for nearly two decades, and has used his passion for leadership to develop men and women during multiple stateside and overseas assignments. Jones and his wife, Frances, are certified relationship coaches and have been mentoring married couples since 2018. Jones is also the founder and leader of Men Achieving Designed Excellence (MADE), a group focused on the spiritual, mental, emotional, physical and financial welfare of more than 50 members. Jones lives in San Antonio with his wife and their three children. In addition to mentoring teens and adults in all areas of life, Jones is also a Christian Hip-Hop artist (J-Villa), a "sneakerhead" and enjoys playing and watching sports.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Journey to Joy: Overcoming Fear and Releasing Control to Experience the Abundance of Life is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

