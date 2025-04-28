Must-Read Book For All Christians Explores Conflict, Transformation, Spiritual Warfare and Becoming More Like Christ

Xulon Press presents a Christian teaching that will equip readers to understand the purpose of spiritual warfare and learn the keys to transform to be more like Christ.
BEAUMONT, Texas, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Lorraine Letman provides readers with a compelling, thought-provoking perspective of developing effective spiritual warfare in More Than Conquerors($17.99, paperback, 9798868507892; $8.99, e-book, 9798868507908).
Letman's book explores today's critical topics of conflict, transformation, spiritual warfare and becoming more like Christ. She wants readers to know and understand the importance of the biblical verses from Romans 8:28-29: "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. For those God foreknew he also predestined to be conformed to the image of his Son, that he might be the firstborn among many brothers and sisters."
"We must rely on God's Word and the whole armor of God," said Lorraine Letman. "The key is that God is still speaking to his people now just as he did in the biblical days."
Lorraine Letman has been a servant for God for over 30 years. She is a faith-based counselor as well as a lay counselor. She started writing as she began to grow spiritually to tell her story in this book as a way to reach others. Letman is also the author of Resurrecting Dead Marriages, Never The Less and Strong Women Inside And Outside In Relationships.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.More Than Conquerors is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
