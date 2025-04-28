Must-Read Book For All Christians Explores Conflict, Transformation, Spiritual Warfare and Becoming More Like Christ

"The key is that God is still speaking to his people now just as he did in the biblical days." Post this

"We must rely on God's Word and the whole armor of God," said Lorraine Letman. "The key is that God is still speaking to his people now just as he did in the biblical days."

Lorraine Letman has been a servant for God for over 30 years. She is a faith-based counselor as well as a lay counselor. She started writing as she began to grow spiritually to tell her story in this book as a way to reach others. Letman is also the author of Resurrecting Dead Marriages, Never The Less and Strong Women Inside And Outside In Relationships.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.More Than Conquerors is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Lorraine Letman, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]

SOURCE Author Lorraine Letman