Must-Read Perspective About a Critical Christian Debate Reveals 10 Important Commandments of Spiritual Warfare

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Fava said, "Steve Deace wrote Rules For Patriots: Ten Commandments of Political Warfare, and this became the inspiration for Winning Not Winsome because Deace's Ten Commandments had an application for the church and so began a process of coming up with an application for spiritual warfare. Not all of the political warfare commandments had a one-to-one transition to the spiritual application, but this began the process that inspired Winning Not Winsome."

Ray Fava holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a specialization in entrepreneurship from the University of Baltimore. He is the founder of Evangelical Dark Web, a Christian newsgathering and commentary ministry that applies discernment to Christian News. This ministry offers some of the best coverage of controversies relating to Christian Nationalism, The Chosen, the He Gets Us Campaign, and the Southern Baptist Convention. Fava lives in Maryland with his wife, Annie, and two daughters. In addition to being active in the local church and community, Fava is also a massive history buff. For more information about the author and his ministry, visit EvangelicalDarkWeb.org or http://www.youtube.com/@evangelicaldarkweb.

Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Winning Not Winsome: 10 Commandments of Spiritual Warfare is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

