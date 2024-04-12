'Mustang Miracle' is set for a new marketing campaign for 2024

Published book tells the inspiring journey of five young Mexican American golfers who defied the challenges and adversities presented by an inhospitable period in American history to become golf champions

SAN ANTONIO , April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humberto G. Garcia marks the release of "Mustang Miracle" (published by AuthorHouse in September 2012). The narrative unfolds the inspiring journey of five young Mexican American golfers who defied the challenges and adversities presented by an inhospitable period in American history to become golf champions.

In the year 1957, at a time when golf was an unfamiliar terrain for most Mexican Americans, a group of young caddies, handpicked to compose the San Felipe High School Golf Team by two passionate but access-limited individuals, embarked on a remarkable quest. Competing against predominantly white schools for the Texas State High School Golf Championship, these five self-taught golfers hailing from the border city of Del Rio triumphed despite wielding outdated and inferior equipment, lacking professional lessons, and receiving no formal instructions. The State title was seized, with three of them claiming the gold, silver, and bronze medals for outstanding individual performance. The book chronicles their journey from humble beginnings as caddies to the pinnacle of becoming champions.

Since its initial release, the book has garnered widespread attention and acclaim. Various newspapers and magazines have covered the team's story, and in March of 2011, the Texas House of Representatives officially recognized and honored them, a remarkable 54 years after their historic achievement. Under the sponsorship of Representative Pete Gallego from Alpine, Texas, the House unanimously passed a resolution commending each member of the team.

In January 2012, the team was inducted into the Latino International Sports Hall of Fame in a poignant ceremony in Laredo, Texas, joining the ranks of sports luminaries like Jorge Posada of the New York Yankees and Jaime Garcia of the World Series Champion St. Louis Cardinals. Fast forward to March 2023, and "The Long Game," an American historical drama film adaptation based on the book, has been created. Directed by Julio Quintana, the film stars Jay Hernandez, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Dennis Quaid, and Julian Works.

"There are few, if any, books that tell the story of Mexican American youth overcoming racism during the most racist period in American history. This is a true story of underdogs who overcome poverty and racism to win the ultimate prize," Garcia emphasizes. When asked about the takeaway for readers, he asserts, "Life is full of obstacles which can only be overcome with determination, perseverance and hard work. Success can come to those willing to sacrifice time, energy, effort and determination. "For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/428892-mustang-miracle

About the Author

Humberto G. Garcia hails from the San Felipe neighborhood in Del Rio, where he spent his formative years. He completed his early education in the San Felipe Independent School District, intending to graduate from San Felipe High School in 1972. However, due to a federal court order in the summer of 1971, the district consolidated with the Del Rio Independent School District. Witnessing the legal proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas involving the conflict between San Felipe and Del Rio school officials inspired him to pursue a legal education. After high school, Garcia enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Government in 1975. Subsequently, he pursued his legal studies at the University of Texas School of Law, earning his Doctorate of Jurisprudence in 1978. During law school, he developed a keen interest in golf, introduced to the sport by two study partners. Garcia actively participates in professional golf tournaments, a passion he continues to pursue. As an undergraduate, he delved into Mexican American studies, gaining insights into the historical treatment of his ethnic group by American society. Growing up as a migrant farm worker, Garcia personally experienced discrimination and unfair treatment. This threefold knowledge—legal education, golfing experiences, and an understanding of Mexican American history—provides him with a unique perspective to articulate the significance of the San Felipe High School 1957 Golf Team's bright moment in American history. With a clear understanding of this unique experience, Garcia vividly describes the importance of this moment for a community that faced unequal opportunities in the broader landscape of American society.

