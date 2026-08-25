Mustang Signs Recognized As The Best Sign Company In Tri-Cities

"When you're in the business of helping local companies put their best face forward, being recognized by the community you serve is incredibly meaningful." — Greg Gould, CEO, Mustang Signs Post this

"When you're in the business of helping local companies put their best face forward, being recognized by the community you serve is incredibly meaningful," said Gould. "Our team works hard every day to do things the right way. From the first conversation with a customer to the final installation. We're incredibly proud of what we've built here, and we're grateful to everyone who took the time to vote for us."

Mustang Signs has grown from a local sign company into a full-service signage partner serving businesses throughout the Tri-Cities and across the greater Northwest. The company operates from a 6,000-square-foot facility in Kennewick, where its team handles design, fabrication, project management, permitting, installation, and ongoing service. That full-service approach is a major part of what sets Mustang Signs apart.

"We believe every business deserves to make a powerful first impression," Gould said. "Our job is to make the signage process as easy as humanly possible for our customers. From the first conversation through installation, clear communication, honest timelines, quality craftsmanship, and delivering a finished product our customers are proud of is what we're striving for every day."

While Mustang Signs has expanded its reach throughout Washington and Oregon, the company says its Tri-Cities roots remain central to its identity. "Being local matters," Cameron said. "We know the communities, we know the people within our communities, and our team members live and work here. When a customer calls us, they're not calling some company somewhere else, they're calling their local sign company."

Mustang Signs' work can be seen throughout the Tri-Cities, from business storefronts and commercial buildings to vehicle graphics, interior environments, wayfinding systems, and community projects. Recent local work includes comprehensive signage for the new Pasco Aquatic Center, Columbia Valley Center for Recovery, and serving as the Exclusive Signage Partner for the 2026 Apollo Columbia Cup.

The company says the award ultimately belongs to the people behind those projects, and the customers who continue to trust them. "Our customers are the reason we're here," Gould said. "Every sign has a story behind it. It's a business owner opening their doors, a company growing, a new building coming to life, or an organization trying to make its space better. We get to be a small part of those stories, and that's something our whole team takes a lot of pride in."

As Mustang Signs celebrates being named Tri-Cities Best Sign Shop, the company plans to keep doing what it does best: helping businesses make powerful first impressions while making the signage process as easy as possible. "We're going to enjoy this one," Gould said. "But then we'll get back to work. There are a lot of businesses in the Tri-Cities that still need our help to look awesome."

About Mustang Signs

Mustang Signs is a full-service signage company headquartered in Kennewick, Washington. The company's portfolio reflects the breadth of its capabilities, with projects ranging from channel letters and illuminated signs to wall graphics, vehicle wraps, banners, dimensional lettering, sign repair, and related services to businesses and organizations throughout Washington, Oregon, and the greater Northwest. With in-house design and fabrication teams, project managers, and licensed installers, Mustang Signs manages projects from initial concept through installation.

To learn more about Mustang Signs and how they can help make your business look awesome, visit www.mustangsigns.com.

Mustang Signs

10379 W Clearwater Ave.

Kennewick, WA 99336

[email protected]

www.mustangsigns.com

(509) 735-4607

Media Contact

Greg Gould, Mustang Signs, 1 5097354607, [email protected], https://www.mustangsigns.com/

SOURCE Mustang Signs