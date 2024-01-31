Mutually Human Announces Merger with VanData Consulting

We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with VanData Consulting. This merger represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy, allowing us to broaden our expertise in data engineering and enterprise application support to further meet the evolving needs of our clients. Post this

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with VanData Consulting," said Jason Kuipers, President of Mutually Human. "This merger represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy, allowing us to broaden our expertise in data engineering and enterprise application support to further meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Integrating VanData Consulting's skilled professionals, industry knowledge, and proven methodologies into Mutually Human's existing framework will create a powerhouse team capable of delivering end-to-end digital engineering solutions. The combined entity will be uniquely positioned to provide clients with a comprehensive suite of services spanning data engineering, data analytics, custom software development, intelligent automation, and artificial intelligence.

"We are excited about the opportunities this merger brings to our clients and our team," commented Nick VanderLaan, Founder of VanData Consulting. "By joining forces with Mutually Human, we can offer our clients an even more robust set of capabilities and provide even more opportunity for our team members."

The merger is a testament to the shared values, commitment to excellence, and dedication to client success that both Mutually Human and VanData Consulting uphold. Clients of the newly merged firm can expect a seamless transition, with the combined organization working collaboratively to ensure continuity and the highest service standards.

Century Technology Group, Mutually Human's parent company, provided support and strategic guidance for the merger. With a focus on fostering growth and innovation, Century Technology Group plays a crucial role in guiding Mutually Human's strategic initiatives.

About Mutually Human

Mutually Human is a full-service digital engineering firm that solves complex business challenges with People, Process, and Technology. We use data analytics, custom software, and intelligent automation to help our clients better leverage artificial intelligence, make more informed decisions, and improve efficiency. Whether you want to launch a new digital product, improve business processes, or simply better understand your business, we can help. In short, our team works with clients to create and implement technology that people want to use, improves outcomes, and empowers organizations to do more with less. For more information about Mutually Human, visit www.mutuallyhuman.com.

About VanData Consulting

At VanData Consulting, our specialized and talented team is dedicated to exceeding your information technology expectations by providing you with quality solutions for upgrading your business, allowing you to advance in your industry. We deliver premium business intelligence reports, tailored cloud-based solutions, efficient database management, and other dynamic IT services in a timely and effective manner to keep our clients highly satisfied. For more information about VanData, visit www.vandataconsulting.com.

About Century Technology Group

Century Technology Group is a family office based in Grand Rapids, MI. The firm partners with proven operating leaders to provide growth capital, administrative resources, and managerial consulting to promising technology-lead businesses with strong core products, services, or capabilities. Their portfolio companies also include MindSpring, a global leader in digital content production, and Talent Strategy, a professional search and recruiting firm. For more information about Century Technology Group, visit www.centurytechgroup.com.

Media Contact

Joel Ippel, Mutually Human, 1 616-475-4225, [email protected], www.mutuallyhuman.com

SOURCE Mutually Human