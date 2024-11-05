Mutually Human Expands Expertise Through Strategic Merger with SpinDance, a Leading Software Innovator

Together, we'll continue to help organizations innovate by addressing both their current and emerging needs, especially in the rapidly growing areas of IoT and embedded software. Post this

"We are thrilled to join forces with SpinDance, a company whose values, culture, and expertise align so well with our own," said Jason Kuipers, President of Mutually Human. "This merger not only strengthens our core capabilities but also enables us to deliver more holistic, future-proof solutions for our clients. Together, we'll continue to help organizations innovate by addressing both their current and emerging needs, especially in the rapidly growing areas of IoT and embedded software."

Both Mutually Human and SpinDance are deeply rooted in the technology community, each having built strong reputations for innovation, technical expertise, and client service. This merger solidifies their commitment to maintaining these values while expanding their ability to offer cutting-edge digital transformation solutions.

"We are proud to join Mutually Human in this new chapter," said Kim Burmeister, CEO of SpinDance. "For over two decades, SpinDance has been helping businesses solve critical challenges through software development. By merging with Mutually Human, we can leverage our shared strengths to better serve our clients and continue driving innovation through meaningful digital solutions."

This merger marks a milestone for both companies, bringing together two trusted names in software development and digital transformation to provide a wider range of services to clients both regionally and beyond.

Century Technology Group, Mutually Human's parent company, offered key support and strategic direction during the merger. Dedicated to promoting growth and innovation, Century Technology Group plays an essential role in shaping Mutually Human's strategic decisions and long-term success.

About Mutually Human

Mutually Human is a full-service digital engineering firm that addresses complex business challenges with a focus on People, Process, and Technology. By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence, Data, and Software, they help companies optimize operational efficiency, drive data-informed decisions, and elevate the customer experience. Mutually Human collaborates closely with clients to create and implement technology that's intuitive, outcome-driven, and empowers organizations to achieve more with less. For more information about Mutually Human, visit www.mutuallyhuman.com.

About SpinDance

SpinDance designs and develops fully integrated, custom software systems that bring products to life with elegant, compelling user experiences. Their passion for crafting the highest quality solution, combined with their big-picture, human-centered systems approach, results in innovative products that just work. Their in-house team can help you take a product from ideation through planning and development to growth and scale – using embedded, cloud, web/mobile, and machine learning technology. Their highly skilled team is motivated, nimble, easy to work with, and above all, dedicated to your success. For more information about SpinDance, visit www.spindance.com.

About Century Technology Group

Century Technology Group is a family office based in Grand Rapids, MI. The firm partners with proven operating leaders to provide growth capital, administrative resources, and managerial consulting to promising technology-led businesses with strong core products, services, or capabilities. Their portfolio companies also include MindSpring, a global leader in digital content production, and Talent Strategy, a professional search and recruiting firm. For more information, please visit www.centurytechgroup.com.

