MuukTest Unveils Amikoo: An AI Agent for Near-Instant Software Test Design and Automation

By completely automating test creation, Amikoo leverages cutting-edge AI technology to quickly analyze applications, design detailed test cases from scratch, and automate them in Playwright or Selenium, popular open-source test automation frameworks. By simply inputting a URL, Amikoo's AI agent evaluates your application and generates initial test cases within minutes. This feature not only saves valuable time but also ensures comprehensive coverage in hours, significantly surpassing traditional test automation, which can take months or years.

Unlike other solutions, MuukTest's AI agents produce practical and usable test cases similar to those designed by human testers. The test cases include natural language test design explanations, ensuring clarity and ease of use. This breakthrough in test automation eliminates the initial manual effort and time-consuming processes typically associated with test design and automation, setting a new standard in software quality assurance.

"Our experience with MuukTest was already outstanding, and with Amikoo, we anticipate an even faster test design and automation process," said Ernie Hudson, Senior Director Product and Technology at Countertools.

"For test automation, whatever tool is used needs to be easy and fast to set up and maintain," said James Young, Program Manager at NCDEQ. "Spending time fixing broken tests due to minor changes, like an alteration in a menu item's text, is akin to the saying, 'too much squeeze for the juice.' Amikoo shows a lot of promise. We ran Amikoo on our own site, and quickly, it was able to auto-create tests with no human interaction."

MuukTest is QA-as-a-Service for growing businesses. Combining the power of AI with a team of experienced Software QA experts, MuukTest's customers can get to, and stay at, complete test coverage in a matter of weeks and accelerate their software release processes at a fraction of the cost of building in-house. For more information visit muuktest.com.

