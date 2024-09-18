MV Transportation Announces End of Jackson, MS (JTRAN) Strike

MV Transportation has reached an agreement with ATU Local 1208, ending the JTRAN strike in Jackson, MS. The company thanks Mayor Lumumba for his support and is excited to welcome employees back, resuming safe and reliable service for the community.

JACKSON, Miss., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MV Transportation is pleased to announce that an agreement with ATU Local 1208 has been reached and ratified by its members, bringing the recent JTRAN strike to a close. We particulalry want to thank Mayor Lumumba for his thoughtful and balanced efforts to bring this strike to a close for the good of the citizens of Jackson.

We are very glad to welcome our employees back to work, where they can continue doing what they love — providing safe and reliable transportation for the citizens of Jackson.

Our commitment to safety remains our top priority, and we are eager to resume services with the highest standards in place. We look forward to serving the Jackson community once again, ensuring that passengers can rely on us for their daily commutes and their public transportation needs.

