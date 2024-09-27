MV Transportation Expands Team with Top Industry Leaders

Their experience and innovation will enhance our capabilities and support our vision for exceptional transportation services. These leadership additions reflect our commitment to hiring the best talent and addressing the evolving needs of our clients and communities. Post this

Tim McCann, Senior Vice President, Operations & Shuttle Services recently joined MV to lead regional operations in much of the Eastern US, as well as operational and sales efforts nationally with respect to new shuttle business opportunities. Tim joins us with decades of leadership experience in the transit industry, working for companies such as First Transit and Laidlaw Transit. Over the course of his career, Tim has built a reputation for strong operational leadership, excellent customer service and relationships, lean methodologies, and outstanding safety performance, while building resilient, high-performing teams and developing leaders. His areas of expertise include transit technologies, operations, leadership and business development, positioning him well to take on this exciting new role.

Lorraine Lopez, Regional Vice President, also rejoined the MV team, managing and supervising revenue contracts in operating divisions within the Southern California region. Lorraine comes to us with over 16 years of experience managing public transit contracts for private sector contracting firms. Her experience includes management and senior leadership positions at Transdev and First Transit. She also served as the General Manager for MV's Santa Clarita division from 2009-2018.

Tony Mercado, Regional Vice President has rejoined MV, overseeing our Southwest operations in Arizona, Nevada and parts of Southern California. With over 20 years of experience in the transportation industry, Tony brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team. He has previously held leadership roles at First Transit and MV Transportation, where he served as Regional Operations Director. Tony's leadership experience, coupled with his proven track record of driving operational excellence and fostering strategic partnerships, will be instrumental in advancing MV's mission.

Mark Elias, Senior Vice President for Northern California MV is pleased to have Mark Elias rejoin MV in October as Senior Vice President for Northern California. Mark's journey with MV began in 2001 as General Manager of San Francisco (Division 2), and in 2003, he quickly advanced to his first regional role, where he successfully supported over seven start-ups along the Eastern seaboard. He later served as Regional Vice President of the Southwest and then as Senior Vice President of Operations in the Northwest, overseeing many divisions that continue to thrive today. Mark's wealth of experience and dedication to the transit industry will be instrumental in driving our continued success in Northern California.

"We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished industry professionals to MV Transportation," said President & Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Klika. "Their collective experience and innovative mindset will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and drive our vision of providing exceptional transportation services. These strategic additions to our leadership team underscore our commitment to hiring and retaining the best talent in the industry and our proactive approach to addressing the evolving needs of our clients and communities."

Harry Wilson, Executive Chairman, added, "All of us at MV have been on a critically important journey since Kevin and I joined in August 2022. We have sought to build on MV's incredible heritage as a pioneer in the transit and mobility sector while addressing shortcomings of the past and investing significantly in making MV not just the best operator in the transit industry but one of the best companies in North America to work for and with whom to partner. Our journey has involved investing heavily in the excellent leaders who have brought MV to the leadership position it enjoys today while also attracting outstanding talent at all levels from inside and outside the industry to fuel our growth and commitment to continual improvement. Fadi, Tim, Lorraine, Tony and Mark will build on our exciting momentum in this, our 50th year of service to our customers. Their contributions will be great steps forward as we continue to deepen our unparalleled commitment to addressing passenger and client needs, to world-class safety practices and to operational excellence. I could not be more excited by the team we are building, our terrific new colleagues and, most importantly, our growing contributions to our passengers and our clients."

MV Transportation is dedicated to maintaining its position as a leader in the transportation industry through continuous improvement and a focus on customer-centric solutions. These new team members will work closely with existing leadership to further MV Transportation's mission of delivering safe, reliable and efficient transportation to the communities we serve.

About MV Transportation

MV is one of the largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting services ﬁrms in North America and a leader in providing the specialized on-demand ADA-compliant transportation of persons with disabilities and the elderly. We provide paratransit, fixed-route, public and private shuttle, and student transportation services, partnering with over 100 city and county government transit agencies, school districts, universities, airports and corporations. Founded in 1975, MV provides freedom for millions of passengers each year across 25 states and Canada, with a team of more than 10,000 dedicated transit professionals. For additional information, please visit mvtransit.com.

Lea Campos, MV Transportation, 9723914600, [email protected]

