MVG Studios Walks the Line: Inside the Texas Border Crisis

According to the office of the Texas governor, Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry. Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 496,700 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 38,700 criminal arrests, with more than 35,100 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 454 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

"In light of the ongoing challenges at our borders, Americans are increasingly frustrated. The call from the public is clear and unequivocal: it's time for Texas and other border states and the federal government to set aside partisan differences and collaborate effectively to address the complexities of border security, immigration reform, and humanitarian assistance. This partnership is not just necessary; it's imperative for the wellbeing of our communities, the integrity of our nation's borders, and the values we hold dear as a country. It's time to get our system straight and hear from 'we the people'," says Delmedico.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, federal agents encountered nearly 2.5 million migrants at the southern border in fiscal year 2023, which ended in September, breaking the record set in 2022. Those encounters included migrants who went to ports of entry to request asylum.

The Unconstitutional docuseries is scheduled to air on July 4, 2024 and includes episodes covering immigration, terrorism, the pandemic lockdown, political unrest, and the George Floyd murder and resulting national upheaval.

