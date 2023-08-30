MVP One Celebrates Fourth Inc. 5000 Ranking, Solidifying Leadership in CMMS/EAM Industry

"MVP One's fourth appearance on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the industry." — Ruth Hughes, Founder & CEO of MVP One Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

MVP One proudly highlights its remarkable achievements as an industry leader. As a women-owned business, we embody excellence and diversity. Being acknowledged as a strong performer by Gartner Peer Insights and winning the Multiyear Product of the Year award from Plant Engineering showcase our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions. These accomplishments underscore our dedication to shaping the global landscape of maintenance, operations, and reliability.

About MVP One

Established in 2000 as CMMS Data Group, MVP One has evolved into the leading provider of CMMS/EAM software and services. The journey began with a commitment to helping MP2™ CMMS users harness the full potential of their software.

At MVP One, we pride ourselves on being the trailblazers in maintenance management software. Our portfolio includes the acclaimed MVP One CMMS/EAM software complimented with top-notch technical support, expert professional services, and comprehensive reliability engineering services.

Our holistic solutions empower maintenance organizations to optimize asset performance, boost plant profitability, and ensure the longevity of the business. For more information on MVP One, visit https://www.mvpone.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

