MWC26 Barcelona 2026: Is There Method Behind the AI Madness?

At MWC26 Barcelona 2026, AI remained a key focus, but the industry showed a shift from hype to practical implementation. Telecom operators are now focusing on where AI delivers real value and how to scale it effectively. The Agile Telco report highlights that AI in telecoms is still in early stages, with challenges around scaling, managing risk, and building AI-ready network architectures. It also notes that many proof-of-concepts are not progressing to full deployment. Overall, the focus is moving from experimentation to disciplined execution as telcos work to turn AI initiatives into operational reality.

KENT, United Kingdom, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At MWC26 Barcelona, AI dominated the conversation once again, but this year, something shifted.

The hype hasn't disappeared, but it's being replaced by realism. Telcos are moving beyond bold promises and starting to ask tougher questions:

Where does AI actually deliver value, and how do we scale it?

The latest On Trend from Agile Telco explores this transition - from experimentation to execution - and what it means for operators navigating AI, automation and future network architectures.

Inside this edition:

Why AI in telecoms is still early, and why that matters for strategy

How operators are balancing innovation with operational risk

What "AI-native networks" really require in terms of architecture and investment

Why proof-of-concepts are failing to scale, and what's needed to move forward

How telcos are preparing for agentic AI without compromising reliability

From analyst insight to operator perspectives, one message is clear:

AI in telecoms is no longer about possibility. It's about disciplined execution.

Read the full On Trend publication to understand how telcos are turning AI ambition into reality👉https://bit.ly/47BsEQO

Cherisse Jameson

Commercial Lead and Co-Founder

Media Contact

Cherisse Jameson, WeKnow Media Ltd., 44 7950279368, [email protected], https://www.wkm-global.com/

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SOURCE MWC26 Barcelona 2026