MWMCA President Call for Boycott of Fulton Bank Amidst Eight Count Complaint Filed Against the Bank and Gordon Feinblatt by Black Contractor

On an upcoming episode of "The Frazier Hour", Wayne Frazier walks us through the 8-count complaint filed against Fulton Bank and the law firm Gordon Feinblatt alleging civil conspiracy, breach of contract legal malpractice, negligence, intentional misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, intentional misrepresentation - conceal or deceit, and punitive damages

BALTIMORE, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recent complaint filed in the Circuit Court of Maryland for Baltimore County, case number C-03-CV-23-004956, is the subject of an upcoming episode of Equality Equation's "The Frazier Hour" podcast. Wayne Frazier combs through the details of the eight-count complaint filed by a black contracting company that alleges over-encumbrances by the bank and malpractice by the law firm. Wayne taps into his 30+ years of experience as a banker to highlight to the listeners what he deems as unethical practices in the light of normal banking standards.

"As the President of the Maryland Washington Minority Companies, I am deeply troubled by the recent actions of Fulton Bank towards a beloved, longstanding minority construction firm. This five-decade old company, with a rich history of serving its community and providing quality work, was in the process of being purchased by the son of the original owner when Fulton Bank stepped in and over encumbered its terms, causing immense hardship and putting the company's future in jeopardy.

It is appalling to see a financial institution like Fulton Bank take advantage of a minority-owned business in such a way. The blatant disregard for the impact of their actions on this company, its employees, and the community it serves is disgraceful. It is clear that Fulton Bank values their bottom line over the well-being of minority-owned businesses."

The complaint filed by the company against Fulton Bank and Gordon Feinblatt sheds light on the alleged unethical practices that took place. The company alleges that Fulton Bank intentionally misrepresented the terms of the loan, leading to financial distress and threatening the future of the business. "This is a blatant abuse of power and must not go unchallenged", Wayne states/

"I urge all minority contractors, business owners, and community members to join me in boycotting Fulton Bank and holding them accountable for their actions. We must show institutions like this that we will not stand idly by as they take advantage of our businesses and communities. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that fairness and justice prevail for all minority-owned businesses. Solidarity is our strength, and we must stand united in the face of injustice."

