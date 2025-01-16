MX2 Technology Initiates CMMC 2.0 Maturity Level 2 Assessment

MX2 Technology, an executive IT leadership firm and leader in providing Managed IT, Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions, announced today that the firm has initiated an assessment to become Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 2 certified.

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MX2 Technology, an executive IT leadership firm and leader in providing Managed IT, Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions, announced today that the firm has initiated an assessment to become Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 2 certified.

The Department of Defense's (DoD) CMMC 2.0 program establishes increased cybersecurity for Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors and is designed to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

Once achieved, the CMMC designation assures that MX2 established strong security measures in support of their customers' U.S. Government contracts.

"In initiating the CMMC 2.0 ML2 assessment, we seek to demonstrate our capability to securely serve the government contractors we work with," said Divyash Patel, MX2's CEO. "We are committed to providing fully CMMC compliant cybersecurity and managed services solutions to meet the needs of our clients, today and in the future. Assessment is the first step in verifying our compliance with CMMC's rigorous standards."

For more information about CMMC, please visit: https://cyberab.org/What-is-CMMC

About MX2 Technology

MX2 Technology is an executive IT leadership firm. Founded in 2005, MX2 enables the leaders of small and midsized organizations to use technology to grow, manage, and protect their data assets. With its infrastructure implemented in Microsoft GCC-HIGH and Azure Government cloud, the firm provides IT, Cyber and Compliance Services and Solutions that meet the requirements of Government and Enterprise organizations. This approach has assisted many successful organizations to meet their goals through the strategic use of technology.

For more information, please visit www.mx2technology.com.

