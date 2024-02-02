MXD Process acquires Branch Environmental Corporation, expanding market presence in air and water cleaning systems

MXD Process, a leader in process engineering and equipment manufacturing, proudly announces the acquisition of Branch Environmental Corporation, headquartered in Somerville, New Jersey. Bringing over 30 years of industry expertise, Branch enriches MXD's product suite with innovative products and design services.
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MXD Process, a leader in process engineering and equipment manufacturing, proudly announces the acquisition of Branch Environmental Corporation, headquartered in Somerville, New Jersey. Bringing over 30 years of industry expertise, Branch enriches MXD's product suite with innovative products and design services. This strategic move enhances MXD's capabilities, offering customers a broader range of exceptional products and services, expanding its expertise beyond product-based process technologies. Branch specializes in air and water purification, aligning seamlessly with MXD's ethos and core values, opening doors to new markets and opportunities.
Mark Franco, CEO of MXD Process, expresses enthusiasm for the future, stating, "Adding Branch's expertise, products, and services broadens our leadership in process engineering and manufacturing. The integration of Branch's wealth of knowledge and MXD's manufacturing prowess fuels ongoing innovation, accelerating product development for enhanced customer value and continues moving us down the road to being the most helpful company in the industry"
Founded in 1988, Branch Environmental boasts a solid reputation for reliability, consistency, and exceptional product selection. "The coming together of MXD and Branch is driven by a shared dedication to innovation and reinforcing our commitment to excellence in both our team dynamics and customer relationships. MXD is the perfect fit for the Branch team and its robust customer base," affirms Bill Gilbert, Founder and President of Branch.
Post-acquisition, Branch will integrate into MXD's operations while maintaining its presence in Somerville, NJ. The Branch brand will be retained, leveraging its established reputation for quality and reliability in the marketplace. This strategic move marks a significant step forward for MXD Process and Branch Environmental, poised for continued success in the evolving landscape of process engineering and equipment manufacturing.
MXD Process engaged Soterra Capital for advisory services in the transaction and Neas P.C. for legal support. Branch was assisted and advised by Norris McLaughlin, P.A.
MXD Process is a comprehensive partner for beginning to end processing solutions providing engineering, project management, and support along with top-of-the-line mixing and processing equipment. With a strong reputation for technological innovation and a focus on the customer experience, the company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering excellence and exceeding customer expectations.
About Branch Environmental Corporation
Branch Environmental is a trusted industry resource for the design, engineering, sourcing and delivery of high-quality air and water purification systems. Their custom fabricated equipment includes Scrubbers, Thermal Destruction systems (Oxidizers), special N0x Cleanup equipment and Vapor Phase Carbon systems and steam strippers. The company has built a solid reputation in the process equipment manufacturing industry and has been a trusted partner to its customers around the world.
Soterra Capital is a private investment firm with offices in Austin, Texas, and Louisville, Kentucky. The firm takes a fundamental, long-term investment approach, focused on private companies in the lower middle market with capable management teams, strong operations, and a commitment to excellence, integrity, family, and faith.
Norris McLaughlin is a multi-practice, commercial law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Their capabilities include legal counsel on matters of national and international scope. With a team of 120 attorneys practicing in over 30 legal disciplines and industry-focused groups, they are well-positioned to service a wide range of clients.
