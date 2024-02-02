MXD Process acquires Branch Environmental Corporation, expanding market presence in air and water cleaning systems

"The integration of Branch's wealth of knowledge and MXD's manufacturing prowess fuels ongoing innovation, accelerating product development for enhanced customer value and continues moving us down the road to being the most helpful company in the industry" - Mark Franco, CEO of MXD Process Post this

Founded in 1988, Branch Environmental boasts a solid reputation for reliability, consistency, and exceptional product selection. "The coming together of MXD and Branch is driven by a shared dedication to innovation and reinforcing our commitment to excellence in both our team dynamics and customer relationships. MXD is the perfect fit for the Branch team and its robust customer base," affirms Bill Gilbert, Founder and President of Branch.

Post-acquisition, Branch will integrate into MXD's operations while maintaining its presence in Somerville, NJ. The Branch brand will be retained, leveraging its established reputation for quality and reliability in the marketplace. This strategic move marks a significant step forward for MXD Process and Branch Environmental, poised for continued success in the evolving landscape of process engineering and equipment manufacturing.

MXD Process engaged Soterra Capital for advisory services in the transaction and Neas P.C. for legal support. Branch was assisted and advised by Norris McLaughlin, P.A.

About MXD Process

MXD Process is a comprehensive partner for beginning to end processing solutions providing engineering, project management, and support along with top-of-the-line mixing and processing equipment. With a strong reputation for technological innovation and a focus on the customer experience, the company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering excellence and exceeding customer expectations.

About Branch Environmental Corporation

Branch Environmental is a trusted industry resource for the design, engineering, sourcing and delivery of high-quality air and water purification systems. Their custom fabricated equipment includes Scrubbers, Thermal Destruction systems (Oxidizers), special N0x Cleanup equipment and Vapor Phase Carbon systems and steam strippers. The company has built a solid reputation in the process equipment manufacturing industry and has been a trusted partner to its customers around the world.

About Soterra Capital

Soterra Capital is a private investment firm with offices in Austin, Texas, and Louisville, Kentucky. The firm takes a fundamental, long-term investment approach, focused on private companies in the lower middle market with capable management teams, strong operations, and a commitment to excellence, integrity, family, and faith.

About Norris McLaughlin, P.A.

Norris McLaughlin is a multi-practice, commercial law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Their capabilities include legal counsel on matters of national and international scope. With a team of 120 attorneys practicing in over 30 legal disciplines and industry-focused groups, they are well-positioned to service a wide range of clients.

Media Contact

Mark Franco, MXD Process, 1 (812) 202-4047, [email protected], www.mxdprocess.com

