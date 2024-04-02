MXS Commerce Partners with Queue Associates to Revolutionize Supply Chain Management with Seamless eCommerce & EDI Integration and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

"The partnership between MXS Commerce and Queue Associates is a game-changer for businesses looking to optimize their supply chain management," said Sam Zameck, President & CEO at MXS Commerce. Post this

This integration represents a major milestone for organizations striving for efficiency and automation in their supply chain management systems. By leveraging the robust capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, coupled with the advanced EDI solution provided by MXS Commerce, companies can now enjoy a streamlined, automated supply chain process that significantly reduces manual intervention and increases operational efficiency.

"The partnership between MXS Commerce and Queue Associates is a game-changer for businesses looking to optimize their supply chain management," said Sam Zameck, President & CEO at MXS Commerce. "By integrating WebGate TM directly into Business Central, we are making it easier than ever for our customers to connect with over 500 retailers in North America, thereby opening up new opportunities for business growth and efficiency."

Jeffrey Goldstein, Managing Director of Queue Associates, added, "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients. The seamless integration of eCommerce solutions such as Amazon, eBay, shopify and WooCommerce in addition to the integration with 3PL providers with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central through WebGate is a testament to our vision of creating a more interconnected and automated business environment."

This partnership not only signifies a major advancement in supply chain management technology but also demonstrates MXS Commerce and Queue Associates' dedication to innovation and excellence. Organizations interested in leveraging this powerful solution can find more information at www.mxscommerce.com and https://queueassoc.com.

About MXS Commerce

MXS Commerce is at the forefront of providing innovative supply chain management solutions designed to enhance efficiency and automation for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on integrating cutting-edge eCommerce technology, MXS Commerce delivers solutions that drive business growth and operational excellence.

About Queue Associates

Queue Associates is a global leader in providing technology consulting services, specializing in the implementation of Microsoft solutions. With a deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Queue Associates empowers organizations to achieve digital transformation and operational efficiency.

